Hull FC have reportedly offered Nathan Cleary an eye-watering long-term deal to come and play in Super League – as the Penrith Panthers star readies himself to test the open market.

Cleary will play his 200th NRL game this weekend, having established himself as one of the greatest players in rugby league history already. He is back to his very best in 2026 too, and is undoubtedly the leading player in the world game today.

But speculation is swirling in Australia that Cleary may hold off signing a new deal with Penrith beyond the one which expires at the end of next season. That would mean that as of November 1 this year, Cleary is free to negotiate with other clubs.

And incredibly, there is speculation that Super League could be a possible destination. Cleary has consistently hinted he would never rule out a move to Europe with his long-term partner, Mary Fowler, currently playing football in England for Manchester City.

But that speculation may now grow serious legs. Speaking on NRL 360, Ben Elias insisted he had been told by former Hull FC half-back Garry Schofield that the Black and Whites have tabled a four-year deal for Cleary – and have offered him £1million per season to make it happen.

Elias said: “This is from Garry Schofield, he says that Nathan Cleary has been offered £1million a year for four years at Hull FC. That is big, big bucks. He’s certainly setting the level way up here.”

NRL 360 host Braith Anasta added: “That’s allegedly right, I believe it – and what it says is that he may go to November 1 and that’s big dollars. he wants to be closer to his missus, Mary Fowler.”

Love Rugby League has been told that Hull did indeed make such an offer – incredibly informally, it has been stressed – as early as the start of this year. However, Cleary’s management insisted it was not something they would be pursuing at that time, and the Black and Whites have not revisited it since.

However, with Cleary now seemingly intent on heading to the open market, it would likely be of huge interest to not only them, but other clubs looking to make such a game-changing signing: particularly with the promise of NRL investment on the horizon.

Elias admitted that ahead of Cleary’s milestone 200th game, he was in awe of the Panthers half’s career thus far.

He said: “I have never known anyone to say one bad word about this kid. His behaviour off the football paddock has been beautiful. His work ethic is probably the best in the game.

“The only two blokes I can compare him to are Cameron Smith and Joey Johns. Cameron Smith has got all the records, the numbers and the games but this bloke will clock him over for most points and games.”