Leigh Leopards made it four unbeaten on home soil as they ended a nine-week hiatus from the Leigh Sports Village on Saturday afternoon, while a couple of hours later, Catalans Dragons secured an eighth league win of the season at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Having spent a lengthy period of time away from their own patch while the LSV pitch was relaid, the Leopards returned with a 20-16 victory against Huddersfield Giants, with Darnell McIntosh among the scorers.

That game saw Giants forward André Savelio sent off for the second time as a Huddersfield player during what was just his fourth appearance for the club.

Leigh’s success was one of four home victories in Round 17, with the fourth and final of those coming on Saturday evening in Perpignan as Catalans beat Salford Red Devils 20-0.

Arthur Romano was at the double with a brace for the Dragons, who have now won eight of their 10 home Super League games in 2024, losing only to Warrington Wolves & Leigh.

Warrington were responsible for the first home win of Round 17 when they got the better of Leeds Rhinos at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Thursday night, 30-18 victors.

And the other home success over the weekend came on Friday night at The Brick Community Stadium, where Wigan Warriors edged out rivals St Helens to maintain their 100% home record courtesy of a 16-12 win.

Ranked: Every Super League team’s home record in 2024 with Huddersfield Giants rock bottom

Below, we rank all 12 Super League clubs’ home records based upon points percentage at home in 2024: (‘Points picked up in home league games so far this year’ / ‘Points available in home league games played so far this year’) X 100.

To clarify, two competition points are on offer in each game, so if a side’s record ia ‘2/18’ for example, they’ve picked up two points at home from 18 available in nine home league games to date in 2024.

We’ve had to do it this way as not all clubs have played the same number of home games, with Warrington – as an example – having played 10 of their 17 Super League games to date this season at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Without further ado…

Correct as of time of writing on July 13, 2024

12. London Broncos – 2/18 (11.11%)

📸 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐅𝐄𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆!! The Broncos celebrate as Kershaw scores a try in the second half.#WeAreLondon🏉 pic.twitter.com/BMjS8pSwdp — London Broncos (@LondonBroncosRL) May 12, 2024

Home wins:

34-18 v Hull FC (Round 11)

11. Huddersfield Giants – 2/12 (16.66%)

Home wins:

24-18 v Hull FC (Round 13)

10. Hull FC – 4/16 (25%)

Home wins:

28-24 v London (Round 3)

18-10 v Leeds (Round 14)

9. Castleford Tigers – 6/18 (33.33%)

Home wins:

36-24 v Salford (Round 7)

40-0 v London (Round 9)

30-22 v Hull FC (Round 12)

8. Leigh Leopards – 7/14 (50%)

Leigh Leopards celebrate a try in front of the North Stand at the Leigh Sports Village during a Super League game in 2024

Home wins/draws:

30-2 v Catalans (Round 9)

28-28 v Castleford (Round 10)

40-12 v Salford (Round 11)

20-16 v Huddersfield (Round 17)

7. Leeds Rhinos – 12/18 (66.66%)

Home wins:

22-16 v Salford (Round 1)

18-10 v Catalans (Round 3)

46-8 v London (Round 10)

32-4 v Castleford (Round 13)

18-10 v Leigh (Round 15)

17-16 v London (Round 16)

6. Warrington Wolves – 14/20 (70%)

Stefan Ratchford applauds the Warrington Wolves fans after a Super League game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in 2024

Home wins:

36-10 v Hull FC (Round 2)

30-8 v Castleford (Round 3)

16-14 v Leigh (Round 8)

24-6 v Hull FC (Round 10)

20-8 v Hull KR (Round 11)

48-0 v Huddersfield (Round 16)

30-18 v Leeds (Round 17)

5. Hull KR – 14/18 (77.77%)

Home wins:

22-12 v Leeds (Round 2)

34-10 v Hull FC (‘Rivals Round’ – Round 6)

50-10 v London (Round 7)

26-10 v Wigan (Round 9)

40-20 v St Helens (Round 10)

12-0 v Leigh (Round 13)

32-6 v Huddersfield (Round 14)

= Salford Red Devils – 14/18 (77.77%)

Salford Red Devils star Ryan Brierley celebrates the first of his two tries on his 300th career appearance against former club Leigh Leopards at the Salford Community Stadium in 2024

Home wins:

26-22 v Castleford (Round 2)

17-10 v Hull KR (Round 3)

32-22 v Leigh (‘Rivals Round’ – Round 6)

17-12 v Warrington (Round 9)

34-4 v London (Round 13)

20-18 v St Helens (Round 15)

22-20 v Hull FC (Round 16)

= St Helens – 14/18 (77.77%)

Home wins:

40-4 v London (Round 1)

12-4 v Leigh (Round 3)

12-4 v Wigan (‘Rivals Round’ – Round 6)

58-0 v Hull FC (Round 8)

13-12 v Huddersfield (Round 9)

40-10 v Leeds (Round 12)

24-12 v Catalans (Round 13)

2. Catalans Dragons – 16/20 (80%)

Catalans Dragons supporters pictured during a Super League game at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in 2024

Home wins:

16-10 v Warrington (Round 1)

26-12 v Hull FC (Round 4)

40-14 v Castleford (Round 5)

14-8 v St Helens (Round 7)

36-6 v Hull KR (Round 8)

26-0 v Leeds (Round 11)

22-18 v Huddersfield (Round 15)

20-0 v Salford (Round 17)

1. Wigan Warriors – 12/12 (100%)

Home wins: