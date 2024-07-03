Quiz: Can you name every Leeds Rhinos head coach in the Super League era?

Leeds Rhinos have had 10 permanent head coaches during the Super League era, and are on the hunt for the 11th following Rohan Smith’s departure.

Can you name the 10 men who have been in charge at AMT Headingley? Test out your knowledge with this week’s quiz!

And just because we’re so nice to you here at Love Rugby League, we’ve already given you three of the answers with our featured image – Tony Smith, Brian McDermott and Rohan Smith.

But it’s down to you to get the other seven answers. Since it’s a short quiz this week, we’ve given you a three-minute timer, and we’ve also given you some clues with the year(s) that they were in charge.

Good luck with this one, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @loverugbyleague.

Quiz: Naming every Leeds Rhinos coach in the Super League era

