Predicting likely St Helens line-up for Castleford Tigers clash with key men returning

For the first time in a long time, St Helens coach Paul Wellens has been able to name squad numbers one to 13 in his 21-man squad this week.

The Saints host Castleford Tigers in the penultimate round of the regular Super League campaign at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday evening in a game that could have huge ramifications on whether they make the play-offs or not.

Wellens‘ side have been – quite frankly – been decimated by injuries in recent months but key players are coming back at the right time, it seems.

The Saints are still missing the likes of Curtis Sironen, Konrad Hurrell and Jake Wingfield, whilst there will be no Moses Mbye this week due to suspension.

However, it’s the strongest 21-man squad that Wellens has been able to announce for some time, make no mistake about that.

Wellens has made five changes from last week’s defeat to Warrington Wolves, with Tommy Makinson (suspension) and Mark Percival, Lewis Dodd, Daryl Clark and James Bell coming back into the side. The quintet replace Mbye, Harry Robertson (knee), Sam Royle, Jonny Vaughan and George Whitby in the 21.

How will Paul Wellens line-up his St Helens side for Castleford Tigers clash?

So what will Wellens do on Friday evening – and how will he line the Saints up against Castleford?

Well, it would be fairly straightforward to suggest Jack Welsby will start at fullback given the knee injury picked up by homegrown talent Robertson last week.

But there’s a bit more intrigue on the backline. Makinson will be nailed on to come back in on the wing after serving his suspension: but who will partner him on the other side? We’ve gone with Jon Bennison getting the nod over Tee Ritson.

And we’ve gone with Sione Mata’utia to line up alongside Waqa Blake in the centres, with Wellens having hinted in his press conference earlier this week that this game might just be one week too early for centre Percival.

And in the halves, you suspect Lewis Dodd will go straight back into the halves alongside captain Jonny Lomax following his recovery from an elbow injury.

England hooker Clark is a huge boost for Saints this weekend having returned from a foot injury: but we’re predicting that he’ll come on from the bench given it’s his first game back, with the highly-rated Jake Burns starting at nine.

The back-row pretty much picks itself in Matt Whitley and Joe Batchelor, with Morgan Knowles at loose forward.

Joining Clark on our predicted bench are front-rowers Agnatius Paasi and George Delaney as well as the versatile Bell.

And the four to miss out from the 21 that Wellens named would be Percival, Ritson, Ben Davies and Noah Stephens.

Predicted St Helens line-up: Jack Welsby, Tommy Makinson, Waqa Blake, Sione Mata’utia, Jon Bennison; Jonny Lomax, Lewis Dodd; Alex Walmsley, Jake Burns, Matty Lees, Matt Whitley, Joe Batchelor, Morgan Knowles. Subs: Daryl Clark, Agnatius Paasi, James Bell, George Delaney.

