St Helens boss Paul Rowley said the decision to drop Harry Robertson to the bench for their game against Leigh Leopards was one made protectively, but admitted ‘his impact was fantastic’.

Youth product Robertson – who only turned 20 in December – was among Saints’ shining stars last year, and has made a bright start to 2026.

Having impressed at full-back previously, many expected he would be the leading candidate to replace Jack Welsby, who has been sidelined for the next four months with a shoulder issue which requires surgery.

But when the teamsheet was announced for the Red V’s home opener against Leigh on Friday night, Robertson had been dropped from the starting 13 entirely, with head coach Rowley opting to re-jig his back-line.

Lewis Murphy was brought in for just his second game since last May, with Deon Cross moving in from the wing to take Roberton’s spot in the centres.

The line-up brought plenty of critics, but as it turned out, Robertson would be thrust into the full-back role anyway just three minutes in as Jonny Lomax was forced off with a fractured arm.

Tristan Sailor shifted back into the halves as Robertson entered at full-back and delivered a near-perfect display to help inspire a 20-18 win.

Post-match, Rowley detailed: ” He covered options in terms of spine and the back-line (off the bench).

“He is good, we all know that. Taking Harry out the firing line of Tesi Niu, who’s a physical presence… you forget that Harry is still a young lad growing into the game and we want to protect him a little bit, but also use him as the weapon that he is.

“We’d have preferred to have given him a more timely introduction when we needed somebody of Harry’s capabilities with speed and his evasive nature to kill the game off in a different manner.

“But he came on and rescued us in more ways than one. His impact was fantastic.”

Elsewhere, Rowley’s re-jig also saw youngster Owen Dagnall miss out on the 18 altogether, while highly-rated half-back prospect George Whitby was named the unused 18th man.

The Saints boss added: “Owen’s in and around the first-team. Him and George, we mustn’t rush young players to the detriment of their progression.

“Sometimes, patience is a virtue, and these boys are training really hard learning in and amongst players like Jackson Hastings, Joe Shorrocks and Dave Klemmer.

“That education is fantastic for them, they’re happy, but we trust that we can call upon them as and when the opportunity presents itself.”