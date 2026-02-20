St Helens’ re-jigged back-line has been revealed, with Tristan Sailor the man chosen to replace Jack Welsby at full-back and Lewis Murphy thrust in for just his second game since last May!

For both competitive games they have played so far this term, and both competitive games so far under the tutelage of new head coach Paul Rowley, Saints’ starting back five have been the same.

But first-choice full-back Jack Welsby is now sidelined for four months, needing surgery on a shoulder issue sustained during last weekend’s defeat at Warrington Wolves in their Super League opener.

Welsby’s absence has handed Rowley a selection headache: with plenty of options at his disposal.

But his choice has now been confirmed, with Saints hosting Leigh Leopards on Friday night in their home opener and Rowley’s 17 has been revealed.

Sailor has been moved out of the halves and into full-back, filling in the #1 role as he did while Welsby was absent last year.

But that is not the only change to a back-line. The two wingers tonight are Kyle Feldt and Lewis Murphy.

Murphy has played just one game since suffering a quad injury last May in a defeat at Hull KR, with this his first outing since Round 27 of the 2025 campaign.

His inclusion pushes Deon Cross, who has started both games so far this season on the wing into the centres.

Cross in turn replaces young star Harry Robertson, who has been dropped to the bench, a decision which will no doubt have its critics.

Papua New Guinea international Nene Macdonald retains the other centre spot, so Saints‘ back-line tonight is as follows: Tristan Sailor (FB), Lewis Murphy (W), Nene Macdonald (C), Deon Cross (C), Kyle Feldt (W).

The re-jig has also seen another youngster in Owen Dagnall dropped from Rowley’s 17 entirely having been named on the bench both against Workington Town in the Third Round of the Challenge Cup and last week at Warrington.

Replacing Sailor in the halves as he moves to full-back, Jonny Lomax has been drafted in.