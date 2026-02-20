St Helens won their home opener 20-18 against Leigh on Friday night, overcoming a plethora of injuries and restricting the Leopards to just two second half points.

On a night which began with plenty of debate over Paul Rowley’s squad selection, our Saints ratings live from the press box at the BrewDog Stadium…

Tristan Sailor – 7

A decent night on the whole for Sailor, especially with the ball in hand. His defence still leaves a lot to be desired though, concerningly. Moved into the halves three minutes in when Lomax went off and Robertson went into full-back.

Kyle Feldt – 7

A nice diving finish in the corner from Feldt just before half-time ensured they headed into the sheds still in touching distance of Leigh.

Nene Macdonald – N/A

Macdonald was forced off 20 minutes in with what appeared to be a quad injury.

Deon Cross – 6

The highlight of Cross’ evening was a barnstorming run which ended in him leaving the field for a HIA with around 13 minutes left on the clock. A shame as he’d been steady away to that point, but did pass that HIA in the end.

Lewis Murphy – 6

More involvement needed from Murphy if he retains his place, but no individual error springs to mind from this game.

Jonny Lomax – N/A

Lomax dislocated his wrist three minutes in as he made a try-saving tackle and that was his night over.

Jackson Hastings – 8

Good work throughout from Hastings, Saints’ general. An experienced showing was a try-saver on Josh Charnley midway through the first half felt a big moment, and so it proved. 4/4 with the boot, too, helped to make the difference.

David Klemmer – 9

Exceptional stuff from Klemmer, whose only real error was a knock-on in the first half which came to nothing for Leigh. Very impressive stuff.

Daryl Clark – 8

80 minutes and a positive showing from Clark, who got Saints’ first try of the night with a nice burst from dummy-half eight minutes in.

Alex Walmsley – 8

A couple of errors early on denied Walmsley a 9 here, and we feel cruel not giving it to him, as he was really good for the vast majority. Big minutes from the veteran on a night where Saints’ interchanges were ravaged through injuries aplenty, and a really impressive second stint, in particular.

Curtis Sironen – 8

Sironen got through plenty of work and will be pleased with his display.

Shane Wright – 7

Wright was just shaded by his partner in the back-row, but still pretty solid.

Joe Shorrocks – 8

Shorrocks ran lines like the one he got his second half try from throughout the 80 minutes and stood up well in defence. The type of display Saints need out of him consistently.

Harry Robertson (Interchange) – 9

Robertson was man-of-the-match, for us. One error in the shape of a knock-on soon after the restart, but he shone at full-back after replacing Lomax three minutes in. It begs the question, why did he not start there?! Really, really good and MUST keep his place now.

Jacob Host (Interchange) – 5

We weren’t impressed by Host, whose stint in the game would have been seven minutes had it not been for Cross having to go off for his HIA. Much, much more needed from the Aussie recruit.

George Delaney (Interchange) – 8

Really good work from Delaney, who drove with intent every time he got his hands on the ball. Night ended by a HIA six minutes from time, with confirmation not received yet on whether he passed it.

Matt Whitley (Interchange) – 7

Whitley was thrust into the centres for 60 minutes once Macdonald went off, and did a good enough job. He was partly at fault for Innes Senior’s try, but we won’t hold that against him. Sure he’d prefer to be in the back-row.