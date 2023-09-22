Patrick Ah Van, Martyn Ridyard among 12 departures confirmed by Oldham

Oldham have confirmed 12 departures at the end of the League 1 season, including veterans Patrick Ah Van and Martyn Ridyard.

The League 1 outfit will undergo a major reshuffle to their squad ahead of the 2024 season following Stuart Littler’s departure earlier in July.

Littler, a former Ireland international, was relieved of his duties with Mike Ford taking over on an interim basis. The Oldham legend led a consortium to buy his hometown club earlier this year.

35-year-old Ah Van finished the year as the club’s top try-scorer with 15 in 19 appearances. The former Widnes Vikings man joined the League 1 outfit ahead of the 2023 campaign from North Wales Crusaders.

A five-time Samoa international, Ah Van has enjoyed more than 200 career appearances since his debut with New Zealand Warriors in 2006.

Veteran half-back Ridyard, 37, will also depart after two seasons with the club. He scored more than 2,000 points across two spells with Leigh and was Championship Player of the Year in 2014.

He played for then-Centurions in Super League and also with Huddersfield, alongside spells with Featherstone and Swinton.

Fellow former Leigh star Gregg McNally will also leave the League 1 club upon the expiry of his contract. The full-back joined Oldham from rivals Rochdale Hornets ahead of 2023.

The Whitehaven-born player was recently named in Cumbria’s 28-man squad to take on Wales as part of Kyle Amor’s testimonial later in October.

Sam Bardsley, Jack Blagbrough, Liam Copland, Joe Hartley, Deane Meadows, Luke Nelmes, Dom Newton, Lewis Sheridan, Sean Slater and James Thornton will all leave Oldham when their contracts expire on November 30.

In addition, on-loan centre Connor Carr will also not be returning to Boundary Park having ended his season-long stay from Huddersfield Giants.

Danny Craven confirms Widnes departure ahead of expected move

Widnes Vikings star Danny Craven has confirmed his exit from the DCBL Stadium outfit, expected to join Oldham next season.

He is currently the club’s longest-serving player, with the Championship outfit to finish their season with a trip to promotion hopefuls Featherstone Rovers.

The 31-year-old confirmed his departure via social media earlier this week following the final home fixture, falling to a 38-18 defeat to Sheffield Eagles.

