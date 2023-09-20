Wigan, St Helens and Leeds stars named in Cumbria squad for Kyle Amor’s testimonial against Wales

Stars from Wigan Warriors, St Helens and Leeds Rhinos have been named in the Cumbria 28-man squad to take on Wales as part of Kyle Amor’s testimonial.

The fixture on October 13 will mark Amor’s final ever game, having announced his immediate retirement earlier this season with Widnes due to injuries.

Amor won four Grand Finals across a successful career with St Helens as well as the Challenge Cup in 2021. He represented Ireland five times, including the 2017 World Cup Down Under.

He finished his full-time career on loan with Warrington in 2022 before joining Championship outfit Widnes, reuniting with former head coach John Kear – who was relieved of his duties at the DCBL Stadium earlier in June.

The 28-man Cumbria squad was exclusively revealed to Whitehaven News on Wednesday morning, including confirmation of the coaching and backroom staff.

Rising Wigan youngster Harvie Hill, St Helens speedster Tee Ritson and veteran Leeds forward James Donaldson have all been named alongside fellow Super League representatives Jordan Johnstone (Castleford) and Brad Singleton (Salford).

Barrow Raiders boss Paul Crarey and Whitehaven head coach Jonty Gorley will take charge of the side, supported by David Seeds (Kells, Cumbria), Scott McAvoy (Hensingham, Cumbria), Shaun Lunt (Cockermouth, Cumbria),Gary Murdock (Workington Town), Des Byrne (Whitehaven).

Cumbria 28-man squad

Jordan Johnstone (Kells, Castleford Tigers)

Brandon Moore (Ellenborough Rangers, Halifax Panthers)

Kyle Amor (Hensingham, Unattached)

Brad Singleton (Barrow Island, Salford Red Devils)

Harvie Hill (Hensingham, Wigan Warriors)

Brad Walker (Askham, Keighley Cougars)

Alistair Leek (Egremont Rangers, Batley Bulldogs)

Tee Ritson (Maryport, St Helens)

Gregg McNally (Kells, Oldham)

James Donaldson (Wath Brow Hornets, Leeds Rhinos)

Andrew Bulman (Wath Brow Hornets, Barrow Raiders)

Luke Broadbent (Walney Central, Barrow Raiders)

Shane Toal (Ulverston, Barrow Raiders)

Charlie Elmslie (Millom, Barrow Raiders)

Luke Creswell (Barrow Island, Barrow Raiders)

Ryan Shaw (Barrow Island, Barrow Raiders)

Brett Carter (Barrow Island, Barrow Raiders)

Curtis Teare (Wath Brow Hornets, Whitehaven)

Jamie Doran (Kells, Whitehaven)

Perry Singleton (Barrow Island, Whitehaven)

Connor Holiday (Kells, Whitehaven)

James Newton (Millom, Whitehaven)

Jake Carter (Barrow Island, Whitehaven)

Jordan Thompson (Hensingham, Workington Town)

Steve Scholey (Maryport, Workington Town)

Liam McAvoy (Broughton Red Rose, Workington Town)

Matty Henson (Cockermouth Titans, Workington Town)

Jordan Burns (Kells, Workington Town)

The squad will be cut down to 21 ahead of the fixture, with Super League players named also subject to Grand Final appearances, which takes place on Saturday, October 14.

Cumbria defeated Jamaica 28-12 last year as part of the Reggae Warriors’ warm-up schedule ahead of their first ever World Cup.

READ NEXT: Nathan Peats announces surprise retirement, opening quota spot for NRL half-back at Huddersfield Giants