Nathan Peats announces surprise retirement, opening quota spot for NRL half-back at Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield Giants hooker Nathan Peats has today announced that he will hang up the boots at the end of the 2023 Super League campaign.

Peats, 32, returned to the John Smith’s Stadium for his second stint ahead of the current season on a two-year deal under Ian Watson.

He enjoyed a 12-game loan spell with the Giants towards the end of 2021 from Leigh and later spent a season with Toulouse, suffering relegation from Super League.

The Australian hooker represented New South Wales during his NRL career in 2017 as well as the Indigenous All Stars.

He made 159 appearances in the competition Down Under across stints with South Sydney Rabbitohs, Parramatta Eels and Gold Coast Titans, making his debut with the former in 2011 against the Manly Sea Eagles.

He made the switch to England with then-Centurions in 2021, and also had a stint in the French Elite 1 competition with Albi before joining Sylvain Houles’ side for their inaugural season in the top flight.

The Combined Nations All Stars representative has made 59 Super League appearances to date, and will end a remarkable career this Friday against Warrington Wolve.

Peats shared on social media: “All good things must come to an end. I’ve made the decision that 2023 will be my last season as a rugby league player.



“It’s been an incredible 13 year journey with plenty of ups and downs and I’m so grateful for.”

All good things must come to an end. I’ve made the decision that 2023 will be my last season as a rugby league player. It’s been an incredible 13 year journey with plenty of ups and downs and I’m so grateful for. pic.twitter.com/GW0JCXTwIU — Nathan Peats (@nathanpeats9) September 20, 2023

Quota spot opened for Adam Clune

His exit from Huddersfield opens a quota spot for the expected arrival of NRL half-back Adam Clune.

The Newcastle Knights playmaker is expected to link up with the John Smith’s Stadium outfit next season, replacing the outgoing Theo Fages with the Frenchman signing with Catalans Dragons on a two-year deal.

As previously reported by Examiner Live, Huddersfield were believed to be leading the race for the 28-year-old, with renowned Newcastle Herald sports reporter Barry Toohey since confirming the move.

The Australian half-back has made 47 NRL appearances with St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle Knights.

Signed with Huddersfield. Jack Cogger replacing him https://t.co/eqNFf9W1JB — Barry Toohey (@BarryToohey) September 16, 2023

READ NEXT: Super League clubs show ‘interest’ in Manly Sea Eagles outside-back, likely to remain in NRL – reports