Super League clubs show ‘interest’ in Manly Sea Eagles outside-back, likely to remain in NRL – reports

Super League clubs have expressed an interest in Manly Sea Eagles outside-back Brad Parker, according to renowned NRL journalist ‘The Mole’ in Australia.

However, the 26-year-old former Australian PM XIII representative is likely to remain in the NRL.

The centre or winger is off-contract at the end of the current campaign, and has previously rejected offers from Super League clubs, according to League Express.

He featured 19 times during the 2023 season under Anthony Seibold, adding to his career tally of 117 in the competition Down Under, scoring 29 tries.

The arrival of Jaxson Paulo and Tommy Talau from the Sydney Roosters and Wests Tigers respectively could force a positional change for Parker, if he is to stay with his only club to date.

He made his debut against New Zealand Warriors during the 2016 campaign, and earned his first representative jersey as he was named at centre for the Australia PM XIII side in 2019.

Manly Sea Eagles secure rising forward

The Sea Eagles have signed 22-year-old prop forward Aitasi James on a two-year deal ahead of the 2024 campaign.

He has played five NRL games to date after making his debut for the Wests Tigers against Cronulla Sharks at CommBank Stadium in round 19 this year.

“Aitasi played some NRL for the Tigers this year after starting there on a train and trial. He was very consistent in the NSW Cup for them,” said head coach Seibold.

“He comes highly recommended to us as a young front-rower.

“Aitasi reminds me of Junior Tatola when he came to South Sydney from the Tigers. He has a similar body shape and is a similar type of player.

“He has got that potential already. We are giving him an avenue to try and reach that potential.”

Fellow forward Ethan Bullemor also recently re-signed on a two-year contract with the club. He has featured 35 times to date since making the move from Brisbane Broncos in 2022.

READ NEXT: North Queensland Cowboys confirm nine departures; clubs on alert as experienced half-back becomes free agent