North Queensland Cowboys confirm nine departures; clubs on alert as experienced half-back becomes free agent

North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed the departure of nine players upon the completion of the 2023 NRL campaign.

The NRL outfit will farewell the players at their presentation night later this week.

Retiring Cowboys premiership winner James Tamou headlines the list, which also includes experienced playmaker Ben Hampton.

Tamou, 34, announced his immediate retirement earlier in August, having struggled with injuries throughout the campaign limiting him to just three appearances.

The prop forward enjoyed a remarkable NRL career across 15 seasons, scoring a try in the 2015 Grand Final victory over Brisbane Broncos.

Having also played for Wests Tigers and Penrith Panthers, he represented Australia and New South Wales, winning the 2013 World Cup over New Zealand at Old Trafford.

Clubs on alert as playmaker becomes free agent

31-year-old playmaker Hampton will leave the club upon the expiry of his contract. The Australian can play in the halves or at full-back, and becomes a free agent with his future unconfirmed.

He has made 117 appearances in the NRL, scoring 23 tries, having made his debut with Melbourne Storm in 2015 against Gold Coast Titans.

Hampton featured in Grand Final defeats in 2016 for Melbourne and 2017 for the Cowboys against Cronulla and his former club respectively.

With just one NRL appearance in 2023, he featured 14 times in Queensland Cup with a career total 46 in the reserves competition.

New Zealand star Peta Hiku will continue his career with a return to Super League with Hull KR on a three-year deal.

He featured 48 times across two seasons with the Cowboys, and is expected to play full-back under Willie Peters at Craven Park.

Former Leigh outside-back Brendan Elliot will also leave the side after two seasons. He made just five appearances, also featuring in the Queensland Cup with Townsville Blackhawks. The journeyman has played for five NRL clubs to date, as well as a stint in England at the Leigh Sports Village in 2021.

Back-rower Mitchell Dunn was included on the departure list. The 26-year-old made his professional debut with the club in 2018 against Manly Sea Eagles and has since gone on to make a total of 58 appearances, scoring three tries.

Riley Price, Gehamat Shibasaki, Jake Bourke and Taniela Sadrugu will also leave North Queenslans Cowboys at the end of the season.

Bourke and Sadrugu did not appear in the NRL for the Cowboys.

