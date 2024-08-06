NRL enforcer Tevita Pangai Jr set for Super League move with new club revealed

Catalans Dragons have reportedly pulled off a sensational coup in signing Tongan powerhouse Tevita Pangai Jr for next season.

According to the Daily Telegaph, Pangai is set to join the Dragons on a one-year contract for 2025 after informing the Dolphins of his intentions to make the switch to Super League at the end of the year.

Pangai Jr returned to rugby league earlier this year after having a brief spell pursuing a professional boxing career, making five appearances in the NRL this season for the Dolphins.

The powerhouse prop, who was part of the Tonga squad that reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2017, has made 143 appearances in the NRL to date.

Pangai Jr made his first-grade debut for Brisbane Broncos in 2016, playing 96 games for the Queensland-based club before having a brief stint with Penrith Panthers in 2021.

The State of Origin representative then spent two seasons with Canterbury Bulldogs between 2022 and 2023, making 36 appearances, before taking time out of the game to pursue a professional career in boxing.

Pangai Jr came back to rugby league earlier this year with Souths Logan Magpies in the Queensland Cup, and returned to the NRL in June with Wayne Bennett’s Dolphins.

The Australia-born enforcer has a solitary State of Origin appearance to his name, having represented New South Wales in last year’s competition.

Pangai Jr would be the latest high-profile name in a raft of impressive signings from Catalans for next season, with the Dragons having already confirmed the signatures of Luke Keary, Elliott Whitehead, Nick Cotric, Ollie Partington and Tommy Makinson for 2025 and beyond.

Steve McNamara’s side have recently signed veteran NRL prop Jarrod Wallace and Australian centre Reimis Smith on deals until the end of the current season. Two-time Man of Steel winner Sam Tomkins has also come out of retirement for the Dragons, who released Siosiua Taukeiaho, Jayden Nikorima and Damel Diakhate from their contracts last month.

Meanwhile, the club will bid farewell to four long-serving players at the end of 2024. Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken have signed for Wakefield Trinity from 2025, whilst Micky McIlorum and Tom Davies will head to Hull KR at the season’s end.

