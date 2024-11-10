Salford Red Devils star Nene Macdonald has seemingly once again left the door ajar for a move to the NRL – but insists he is still happy at the Super League club.

Macdonald has produced a number of eye-catching displays during the Pacific Championships for Papua New Guinea, helping them to the brink of promotion to the highest tier of the competition.

They ultimately fell short on Sunday morning in defeat to New Zealand, but Macdonald’s individual displays have left some speculating whether he could have caught the eye of NRL clubs.

The Red Devils star, who signed a long-term deal with Salford to join the club at the start of last season, insisted he is not actively pushing for a move away from Super League.

But he did once again admit that he has not given up on his desire to play in the NRL again later in his career.

“It could be on the cards but I’m happy at Salford as well. They’ve looked after me and have great coaching staff,” he told NRL.com after the defeat to the Kiwis.

“You always want to play NRL, it’s always in the back of your mind, but I’m happy at the moment so we’ll see what happens.”

Macdonald also admitted that after being a part of yet another successful autumn internationals campaign with the Kumuls, he is hopeful rugby league in Papua New Guinea can continue to grow.

“It shows how far we’ve come,” Macdonald said.

“The country loves rugby league, there’s the NRL bid and there’s so many good things coming from the Papua New Guinea side and I think it’s great for the country that we’re doing well and it’s only going to help the game and grow the game and hopefully it keeps broadening across seas.”

