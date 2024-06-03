Matt Peet has insisted that Wigan Warriors are yet to decide whether to appeal the bans handed out to Adam Keighran and Tyler Dupree which have ruled them out of Saturday’s Challenge Cup final.

Peet told Love Rugby League the challenge for his group now is to not let the suspensions distract them – but stopped short of confirming whether or not they will decide to try and free Keighran and Dupree to feature against Warrington at Wembley this weekend.

Wigan have until 12pm on Tuesday to decide whether or not they will submit appeals but even if they do, the prospect of Keighran and Dupree being available is unlikely.

The pair were given three-match bans for incidents during the Warriors’ win at Warrington on Saturday, with Keigran receiving a red card for a challenge on Arron Lindop. Dupree was banned after head-butting Warrington hooker Sam Powell.

And when asked if they will appeal, Peet told Love Rugby League: “I’m not exactly sure yet. I’m not sure, I’m going to get asked that a lot but I’ll hold stock on that and speak to a few people. We’ve got until tomorrow morning.”

He continued: “I wouldn’t say we expected it but I was aware of the risks in picking thee team we did. It’s a week to week thing, you still know it could happen just because it’s the Challenge Cup final.

“We’re in decent shape and there’s going to be a bit to contend with this week but it’s the story of the game. There’s always been things going on in the background and it’s important it doesn’t take up too much of our energy.”

