Luke Keary will coach the LA Roosters at next month’s Vegas Nines as part of Sydney Roosters’ push to grow the game’s presence in the United States.

Former Roosters and New South Wales half-back Keary rounded off his career with an uninspiring one-season stint in Super League last term, donning a shirt for Catalans Dragons.

An Ireland international via his heritage, the 33-year-old had enjoyed a decorated career Down Under, winning back-to-back NRL Grand Finals in 2018 and 2019 with the Roosters, and scooping the Clive Churchill Medal for a man-of-the-match showing in the first of those.

Keary hung up his boots at the end of 2025, a year which saw him publicly take aim at the state of the British game, and swiftly returned to join Trent Robinson’s coaching team at the Roosters.

And now, he has been handed the task of leading the men’s section of LA Roosters in Vegas during the Nines tournament, which takes place in the week leading up to the NRL‘s double-header at the Allegiant Stadium.

Luke Keary lands Las Vegas coaching role as bumper investment confirmed

Sydney Roosters chairman Nick Politis is the mastermind behind the LA Roosters having founded the club in a bid to boost their brand in the American market.

The team compete in the Californian rugby league competition, sharing branding, development pathways and coaching support with Sydney Roosters.

At this year’s Nines tournament in Sin City, Keary will take charge of a squad which features several of the Sydney Roosters’ emerging players with experience at SG Ball and New South Wales Cup level.

Notably, the LA Roosters women will this year be headed up by John Strange, and will call upon NRLW stars Millie Elliot and Jess Sergis.

The women’s side are the defending champions having won the Nines tournament last year, with a combined prize money of $200,000 on offer across the men’s and women’s competitions.

Since Sydney Roosters’ involvement in the NRL’s first double-header in Vegas back in 2024, chairman Politis has established a rugby league academy on the West Coast of the US as well as launching the LA Roosters team.