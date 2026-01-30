Hull KR 2025 documentary to be shown on Sky Sports as schedule confirmed

A behind-the-scenes documentary on Hull KR’s treble-winning 2025 campaign is set to be broadcast on Sky Sports starting next month, with the schedule for the first four episodes confirmed.

The six-part documentary, titled ‘Hull KR Renaissance’, documents the Robins’ journey through last season.

Willie Peters’ side scooped the Challenge Cup and Super League Leaders’ Shield before winning the Grand Final to claim a first-ever Super League title in October.

They beat Wigan in that Grand Final at Old Trafford, and notably, this documentary has been put together by the same company that produced ‘We are Wigan Warriors’.

That documentary showcased the Cherry and Whites’ journey through a 2024 campaign which saw them lift all four major honours on offer, sealing a historic quadruple.

Hull KR documentary broadcast details confirmed

Episodes one and two of the Hull KR documentary will air directly after their opening game of the Super League season away against York on Thursday, February 12.

The first episode begins at 10.15pm, and the next at 10,45pm, with each episode in the series half-an-hour long.

Episodes three and four will then be aired a week later, on Thursday, February 19, following KR’s World Club Challenge clash with NRL kings Brisbane Broncos.

Confirmation is awaited of when episodes five and six will be broadcast at the time of writing, but if the same pattern is followed, they may be shown on Thursday, February 26.

Episodes 1 and 2 – Thursday, February 12

Episodes 3 and 4 – Thursday, February 19

Episodes 5 and 6 – To be confirmed

The documentary is not the only thing that has been launched to commemorate KR’s historic treble last term, with the club themselves selling a book titled ‘Memories Are Better Than Dreams: The Story Of The Robins’ 2025 Season‘.

KR also received a prestigious blue plaque from the Hull Civic Society, with CEO Paul Lakin saying: “It’s a tremendous honour for the club.

“This recognition celebrates an unforgettable season in our history, but more than that, it’s a tribute to the collective efforts of our players, staff, supporters, and everyone involved in Hull KR.

“The 2025 season will live long in the memory, and this plaque ensures its legacy lives on in the heart of East Hull.”