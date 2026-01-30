Former Super League man Andre Savelio makes cross-Championship loan switch

Goole Vikings have further boosted their squad with the loan signing of Doncaster forward Andre Savelio for 2026.

The 30-year-old joined Doncaster at the start of last season, but spent the second half of the campaign on loan with the Vikings, making five appearances in the process.

He now becomes the latest to join Scott Taylor’s side this year, following the likes of Liam Watts, Keenan Tomlinson and Will Jubb to East Yorkshire.

Andre Savelio makes cross-Championship loan switch for 2026

He brings with him a wealth of Super League experience, following stints at St Helens, Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves, Hull FC – where he played alongside Goole boss Taylor – and Huddersfield Giants. In total, Savelio notched an impressive 127 top-flight appearances, the bulk of which came during his five-year stint with the Airlie Birds. He also scored 22 tries along the way.

The forward has also featured four times in the Championship, following spells with Rochdale Hornets and Doncaster, and also featured for the combined All Stars in 2021.

Savelio is expected to be available for selection for Goole’s upcoming Championship clash with Swinton Lions, with the Vikings looking to back up their impressive 58-4 Challenge Cup win over amateur side Mirfield.

