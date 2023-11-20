London Broncos tie down Papua New Guinea powerhouse for Super League return: ‘It’s a massive privilege to be staying’

London Broncos have tied down Papua New Guinea international Emmanuel Waine to a new deal for their return to Super League in 2024.

The 27-year-old back-rower arrived in the capital ahead of last season from Queensland Cup side PNG Hunters.

Waine, who can also play at loose forward and centre, was limited to 14 appearances for the Broncos in 2023 due to injury.

On his one-year contract extension with the Broncos, Waine said: “It is a massive privilege to be staying with the London Broncos next season in Super League.

“I’m really looking forward to being a part of a great team and a great culture which the team has created.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back out there and doing what I do best and making sure the London Broncos are a team which can really compete.”

Emmanuel Waine one of two Kumuls at London Broncos

Waine is one of two Papua New Guinea internationals currently at London Broncos, with his fellow countryman Wellington Albert having spent the last two seasons with the capital club.

The former PNG Hunters star spent time in pre-season training with the Dolphins prior to his move to London.

Wane, who was born in the Jiwaka Province, has won three caps for Papua New Guinea since making his international debut in a Pacific Test against Fiji in 2022, going on to represent the Kumuls at the World Cup in England.

The strong-running forward is the fourth confirmed overseas player to commit the Broncos to 2024, taking up a quota spot in Mike Eccles’ side.

Italy star Ethan Natoli and Australian back Jarred Bassett have signed new deals for next season, whilst the club have recruited Australian prop Rhys Kennedy following his release from Hull KR.

London have made five new signings so far ahead of 2024, with three of them coming through the club’s academy in the shape of Sadiq Adebiyi, Gideon Boafo and James Meadows. Meanwhile, Robbie Storey has arrived from relegated Championship side Keighley Cougars.

Meanwhile, there has only been one departure, with Cook Islands international Paul Ulberg joining Championship side Toulouse Olympique on a one-year deal.

