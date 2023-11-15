London Broncos tie down key man to new contract: ‘The opportunity to play Super League speaks for itself’

Newly-promoted Super League side London Broncos have handed a new contract to key hooker Sam Davis for their return to the top flight in 2024.

The 25-year-old, who is the brother of Leigh Leopards forward Matt Davis, came through the academy at the Broncos, making his first team debut in 2018.

Davis has made 70 appearances for the Broncos, with 29 of those coming in 2023 as he helped Mike Eccles’ side achieve promotion to Super League.

The Leicestershire-born hooker has previously enjoyed time on loan with Midlands Hurricanes and spent a season at York Knights in 2022 before returning to the capital.

Sam Davis relishing the chance to play in Super League with London Broncos

On his new deal with London, Davis said: “I’m really looking forward to this year, I think the opportunity to play Super League really speaks for itself.

“What we achieved last year was a pleasure to be a part of and I can’t wait to rip in next year with the squad and make some even better memories.”

London have made five new signings ahead of next season, whilst there has been one confirmed departure.

The Broncos have re-signed academy products Sadiq Adebiyi, James Meadows and Gideon Boafo from Keighley Cougars, Batley Bulldogs and Newcastle Thunder respectively.

Robbie Storey is another player to arrive in the capital from Keighley, whilst Australian prop Rhys Kennedy bolsters Eccles’ forward pack following his release from fellow Super League side Hull KR.

The only player who has left London so far is Cook Islands international Paul Ulberg, with the winger remaining in the Championship after signing a one-year deal with Toulouse Olympique.

The Broncos have recently tied down Alex Walker, Oli Leyland, Jarred Bassett, Jordan Williams and Ethan Natoli to new contracts for their return to Super League.

