London Broncos sign France international on permanent deal as Leigh Leopards forward extends loan

London Broncos have signed France international hooker Ugo Tison on a permanent deal from fellow Super League club Catalans Dragons.

The 22-year-old, who can also play half-back, joined the Broncos on an initial one-month loan deal in April but has now signed a permanent contract for the remainder of the season.

Tison has made five appearances for the Broncos since arriving in the capital, including their recent victory over Hull FC.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Hull FC add Salford Red Devils star to list of 2025 potential targets

Meanwhile, Leigh Leopards forward Jacob Jones has extended his loan with the Broncos for the rest of the season.

“We thank Leigh Leopards for allowing Jacob to continue his development here in London,” a Broncos statement read.

However, young prop Harvey Makin has returned to his parent club Wigan Warriors following his loan spell with London, having played six games for Mike Eccles’ side.

“We’d like to thank Harvey for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future,” a Broncos statement read.

READ NEXT: Every Super League ever-present in 2024, including six players from Wigan Warriors