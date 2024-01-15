London Broncos make eighth new signing for Super League return in shape of Italy World Cup star

London Broncos have made their eighth new signing for their return to Super League in the shape of Italy international half-back Jack Campagnolo.

The 25-year-old becomes signing number eight for the Broncos ahead of their return to the top flight, with Campagnolo joining fellow new recruits Sadiq Adebiyi, Robbie Storey, Rhys Kennedy, Gideon Boafo, James Meadows, Josh Rourke and Hakim Miloudi in the capital.

Campagnolo has won six caps for Italy since making his international debut back in 2017. He played in all three of the Azzurri’s matches in the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup, which was held in England.

The goal-kicking half-back played in the Queensland Cup last season for South Logan Magpies, who are an affiliate club with NRL giants Brisbane Broncos.

He will link up with Italian team-mates Ethan Natoli and Dean Parata at London ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Following Campagnolo’s arrival, Mike Eccles’ side have one overseas quota spot remaining for 2024, with the club having Rhys Kennedy, Jarred Bassett, Emmanuel Waine, Natoli, Parata and Campagnolo already signed up for 2024.

The Broncos – headed up by Mike Eccles – confirmed the signing of the Australian ace, born in Tully, via their club website this evening.

Campagnolo said: “With London being a great club with a rich history in Super League, it was an easy choice to come and play here.

“I’m really excited to get over and work with Mike and the boys. Hopefully I add some of my knowledge and leadership to the side while learning on the way. After a great season last year, I’m sure we can carry on from that and have a big 2024!”

Meanwhile, boss Eccles added: “Jack is a terrific player that has been on the cusp of the NRL for some time now.

“I’m delighted that he has decided now is the right time to come to England and take on Super League with us.

“Jack has great leadership qualities and is very much a general of a player. His organisational skills and strong kicking game will be a real asset for us.”

