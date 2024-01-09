Lee Kershaw: Former Wakefield Trinity man handed trial with Super League club as contract search goes on

Drew Darbyshire
Lee Kershaw breaks away to score against Leigh Leopards in Round 26 - Alamy

Super League newcomers London Broncos brought in off-contract former Wakefield Trinity winger Lee Kershaw on a four-week trial.

The 24-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Wakefield upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the 2023 campaign.

Kershaw has been training with Leeds Rhinos over pre-season to maintain his fitness, although he has previously stated that a permanent deal had never been on the cards at Headingley.

And now the flier has linked up with newly-promoted Super League side London on a four-week trial, with the view to making it a permanent stay in the capital, with Mike Eccles’ side gearing up for their return to Super League in 2024.

