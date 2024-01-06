London Broncos release 2024 squad numbers: Seven new signings among 26 shirts handed out by Super League newcomers

London Broncos have locked in their squad numbers for the upcoming 2024 Super League season, with seven new recruits among 26 handed a shirt in the capital.

Mike Eccles led the Broncos to a shock promotion in 2023 via the Championship play-offs, and they are now preparing for a first season in the top flight since 2019.

Of those seven new additions made so far, only one has come from a fellow Super League club, that being Rhys Kennedy following his departure from Hull KR. The Australian forward takes number 19 ahead of the new campaign.

France international Hakim Miloudi – who previously donned a Hull FC shirt – joined London earlier this week from the French Elite Championship, and will wear number 4.

Elsewhere, both Josh Rourke and James Meadows have been brought in from Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs, with the latter returning to the Broncos having already made 37 appearances for the club between 2018 and 2021.

That pair will take numbers 23 and 7 respectively this year, while three-time Papua New Guinea international Emmanuel Waine will don number 18 as he heads into a second season at Plough Lane having arrived from PNG Hunters ahead of 2023.

Waine will be one of nine PNG internationals in Super League in 2024, with the Kumuls contingent continuing to grow.

Sadiq Adebiyi (17), Robbie Storey (21) and Gideon Boafo (22) make up the rest of the Broncos’ new recruits following promotion.

Eccles’ side begin their campaign away at St Helens on February 16. He has already confirmed that the club will make more signings before that game comes around, though insists they ‘won’t beg’ players to join.

London’s full squad numbers for 2024 are as below:

1. Alex Walker

3. Jarred Bassett

4. Hakim Miloudi

5. Iliess Macani

7. James Meadows

8. Rob Butler

9. Sam Davis

10. Lewis Bienek

11. Will Lovell

12. Ethan Natoli

13. Dean Parata

14. Bill Leyland

15. Marcus Stock

16. Jordan Williams

17. Sadiq Adebiyi

18. Emmanuel Waine

19. Rhys Kennedy

20. Oli Leyland

21. Robbie Storey

22. Gideon Boafo

23. Josh Rourke

24. Matt Davies

25. Harry Stevens

26. Jensen Monk

27. Dan Hoyes

28. Jack Hughes

