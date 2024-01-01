Dual-code international sees Super League return confirmed ahead of new season: ‘A great addition for us’

London Broncos have tonight announced the signing of dual-code international Hakim Miloudi for the upcoming season, confirming his return to Super League.

The 30-year-old departs French Elite Championship outfit Limoux Grizzlies to link up with the newly-promoted Broncos, penning a one-year deal at Plough Lane.

As Love Rugby League wrote yesterday, reports had emerged in France over the festive period of an impending move back over to England and to the capital for the back, with those reports proven true by tonight’s announcement.

Perpignan-born Miloudi – who has five caps for homeland France in rugby league – represented his heritage with Algeria in rugby union back in September as they won the Africa Men’s Sevens tournament held across Mauritius and Zimbabwe.

He will now get the chance to add to his 17 Super League appearances made between Hull FC & Toronto Wolfpack, with his latest top flight experience coming back in 2020 with the latter before the Canadian outfit’s demise during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The former Hull man has also played for both Doncaster and Barrow Raiders along with a whole host of clubs in the French Elite, scoring 12 tries in 29 appearances for the Raiders across two seasons before departing at the end of the 2022 campaign, that his most recent involvement in the British game.

Becoming London’s seventh arrival of the off-season, Miloudi’s arrival was announced tonight via their club website, with the veteran saying: “I am so excited that I have signed with London.

“I can’t wait to come across to England to meet everyone and train with the boys. Up the Broncos, let’s go!”

Broncos head coach Mike Eccles meanwhile added: “Hakim is a player I’ve admired for a long time. His pure X-factor and point of difference will be a great addition for us on an edge.

“I believe he’s about to put his most complete package together as a player in the coming years, and will help us greatly in the coming Super League season.”

