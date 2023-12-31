Former Hull FC & Toronto Wolfpack ace set for Super League return ahead of 2024 – reports

Ex-Hull FC ace Hakim Miloudi is set to leave the French Elite Championship and join newly-promoted Super League outfit London Broncos ahead of 2024, according to reports over in France.

Miloudi’s last club in this country were Barrow Raiders, scoring 12 tries in 29 games for the Cumbrian Championship outfit between 2021 and 2022.

The 30-year-old has this year featured for both Albi and Limoux Grizzlies across the Channel, also starring for Algeria’s international rugby union team as they won the Africa Men’s Sevens tournament in September.

In an exclusive interview with Love Rugby League earlier this year, the back admitted he was ‘keen’ on a return to England, with London now reportedly interested in him.

Roughly translated, French news outlet L’Independant wrote: “According to our information, Limoux’s back, Hakim Miloudi announced to the leaders of his club his departure for the London Broncos, promoted to Super League for 2024.

“The player, who played in Albi last season, was tempted by the project and plans of Maxime Grésèque’s Limoux this season.

“His performances (for Limoux) were enough to pique the interest of London Broncos, who replace Wakefield Trinity in Super League.”

If the move comes off, it will be a first Super League opportunity for the five-time France international in four years having featured for Toronto Wolfpack in the 2020 season before the COVID-19 Pandemic arrived and brought the Canadian outfit’s demise.

Miloudi – who has 17 appearances for Doncaster on his CV – also featured in the top flight for Hull, scoring six tries in 16 games for the Black and Whites.

Additionally, the Perpignan-born ace has played for numerous clubs in the French Elite, including a stint with Carcassonne, who hope to become the third French club competing in the British pyramid from 2026 onwards, submitting an application to join League 1.

