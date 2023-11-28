Exclusive: Leeds Rhinos face new Super League competition for ex-Wakefield Trinity star with off-contract winger in high demand

Lee Kershaw’s availability for 2024 remains one of the most fascinating subjects on the open market, as Love Rugby League has learned more clubs have held talks with the winger about a potential move.

Kershaw has left Wakefield Trinity following their relegation from Super League, after the club decided not to offer him new terms ahead of their winter rebuild under Daryl Powell. However, there is still plenty of interest in the winger as the new season approaches.

Leeds Rhinos were linked with a move for Kershaw earlier this month according to The Yorkshire Post, and Love Rugby League has been told the Rhinos’ interest in the player is genuine.

However, any move for the 24-year-old would largely depend on Leeds being able to offload Derrell Olpherts, who has been offered to clubs during the off-season. No such move for the former Castleford Tigers man has materialised, though.

And with Kershaw still on the open market, other clubs are monitoring the situation.

London Broncos & Leeds Rhinos keen on Lee Kershaw

Love Rugby League has been told that newly-promoted London Broncos are one club who have shown an interest in Kershaw, holding talks about a possible deal for the player as they look to strengthen their ranks ahead of a return to Super League.

Kershaw made 17 appearances for Wakefield last season, scoring seven tries for Mark Applegarth’s side. He made his Trinity debut in 2019, making 50 appearances for the club.

However, after their relegation was confirmed at the end of last season, he was informed he would not be offered a deal for 2024.

But it still seems likely that the player will be featuring for someone in Super League next season as interest continues in a player who is arguably one of the most notable still on the open market as the new season nears.

READ NEXT: Brisbane Broncos utility remains on Super League radar for 2024 with talks ongoing