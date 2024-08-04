London have recorded a first-ever home win against Catalans under the ‘Broncos’ tagline and a first on home soil against the Dragons in over 14 years.

Notably, the Broncos did actually beat Catalans over in Perpignan twice in 2019, but in terms of clashes on home soil, the capital club had played host to the Dragons on 12 occasions at five different venues prior to Sunday’s clash.

Those venues were as follows: Twickenham Stoop (8), Molesey Road (1), The Hive (1), Ealing Trailfinders (1) and their current home at Plough Lane earlier this season.

All 12 of those home meetings came in Super League, with London coming out on top four times. Each of those four successes though came during the period when the club were recognised as ‘Harlequins RL’.

And accordingly, Sunday’s 12-10 victory created a little bit of history for the Broncos, with the ‘Catalans curse’ no more.

RELATED: London Broncos owner delivers passionate plea to scrap ‘bizarre’ IMG ruling

London Broncos end horrid Catalans curse with incredible victory over Dragons

London re-adopted the ‘Broncos’ tagline ahead of the 2012 season, and since then, they had hosted Catalans five times prior to Sunday.

When the Dragons visited Plough Lane in Round 2, they left with a comfortable 34-0 victory.

But the hosts ensured that was never going to be the case in Round 20, putting in a gritty 80-minute performance to pick up a first-ever home win against the French outfit as ‘Broncos’.

Leigh Leopards loanee Jacob Jones wriggled over for the only try of the first half late on in the opening 40, and when Oli Leyland converted, they found themselves 6-0 up at the break – taking a lead into the sheds for just the second time this season.

Recent NRL recruit Jarrod Wallace then crashed over for Catalans, with Arthur Mourgue converting to level things up at 6-6.

But just a few moments later, Jarred Bassett was the man to touch the ball down for Mike Eccles’ side as a kick upfield caused issues for the Dragons. Leyland again converted, and it would be those two points which proved decisive.

Late on, Fouad Yaha grounded from a Sam Tomkins cross-field kick on the last for the visitors, but Mourgue couldn’t convert, and from there on, London ran their blood to water to see out the remaining eight minutes of the contest with a two-point advantage.

The 12-10 success is the capital club’s first home win against Catalans since Valentine’s Day 2010 at Twickenham Stoop, over 14 years ago!

Under the ‘Harlequins’ name, Will Sharp was the hero that day with a hat-trick in a 16-4 victory. Danny Orr kicked two goals as the Dragons had David Ferriol sent off.

LRL RECOMMENDS: How every Super League club’s squad shapes up for the remainder of 2024 after transfer deadline day