Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has revealed Josh Charnley is on his way to hospital to determine the severity of an incident that saw him leave the field on a stretcher and in a neck brave on Friday evening.

Charnley landed awkwardly while attempting to tackle Salford fullback Ryan Brierley at a crucial moment in Leigh’s 14-6 victory against the Red Devils.

He had earlier scored a crucial try that put Leigh ahead for the first time on the evening, and they ultimately held on with tries from Gareth O’Brien and Edwin Ipape after Charnley’s opener ensuring Leigh advanced to week two of the play-offs.

But the primary focus was, understandably, surrounding Charnley post-match.

“He went past me when I came into the dressing room after full-time and he was conscious and awake and moving,” Lam said of the winger. “He was in a neck brace and he’s been taken to hospital but he wasn’t awake for a little while there.”

Charnley had scored a crucial try in the first half – which took him to 248 Super League tries in his career, outright second on the all-time list. He is now within touching distance of all-time top scorer Ryan Hall.

Leigh look almost certain to be without Charnley next week – and they will also be without forward Frankie Halton, who failed a HIA in the early stages of the game.

However, there is better news on forward Kai O’Donnell, who was ruled out on Friday night due to an abdominal injury. However, Lam confirmed the Australian will be available for next weekend’s semi-final.

