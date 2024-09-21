Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam was able to report a clean bill of health following Friday night’s bruising encounter with St Helens, which saw his side book their spot in the play-offs.

The Leopards ended up 18-12 winners on home soil in the final regular round of the Super League campaign, with captain John Asiata, Ricky Leutele and Josh Charnley grabbing the all important tries in front of a bumper crowd of more than 9,000.

As a result, Leigh earned themselves a second consecutive 5th-place finish in the top-flight, and with it, a place in the play-offs.

Lam’s side will travel to Salford Red Devils next Friday night (September 27) in the eliminator stage hoping to go further into the competition than they have ever managed before.

Leigh Leopards coach delivers injury update after duo forced off in St Helens victory

With both skipper Asiata and back-rower Kai O’Donnell both forced off late on, it had appeared that Friday night’s victory against Saints may have come at a cost.

Asiata required a HIA and was eventually replaced by Owen Trout, leaving the action with circa three minutes remaining after some lengthy treatment from the club’s medical staff out on the field with the game paused.

With 40 seconds left on the clock, the Leopards then lost Australian O’Donnell, who was replaced by Jack Hughes for the final few moments.

Earlier in the second half, prop Aaron Pene had been forced off with what looked an ankle issue.

And though there was no specific comment on Pene post-match, Leigh chief Lam made clear that his squad look to be at full strength for their trip to Salford, detailing: “Kai just got a serious winding, so he’s fine.

“He’ll be 100% fine (for Salford), and John Asiata passed his HIA test.

“Everyone’s good to go.”

