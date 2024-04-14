Leigh Leopards’ Adrian Lam provides injury update on duo who missed Hull KR defeat

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has provided an update on injured duo Gareth O’Brien and Robbie Mulhern who were sidelined for their defeat at Hull KR.

Full-back O’Brien and prop Mulhern didn’t feature in Leigh‘s 26-14 defeat at Hull KR in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Lam revealed the duo have both suffered calf injuries and are facing a lengthy period in the treatment room.

“He’s (O’Brien) torn his calf, he’s going to be out for a long period of time, Mulhern’s the same,” Lam said.

“It’s not getting any better but having Tom Amone was a positive, having him back today. I thought he played really well considering he hasn’t played for a month, I thought he was inspirational really, I thought he was the best player on the field.

“That’s what you miss, when they come back, he’s played great today but his whole week has just lifted the team and that’s what you miss when you’ve got the Asiata’s (John Asiata) and Ipape’s (Edwin Ipape) and players like that out, they’re all Super League Dream Team players from last year, they bring experience, they bring a voice and they bring a presence, so that’s what we’ve missed.

“It was great to have Tom back this week and I think moving forward, not much next week coming back but the week after maybe one or two, so let’s just get to that place and hopefully get a win or two along the way.”

Asked if O’Brien and Mulhern were long-term injuries, Lam replied: “Yeah, six weeks plus.”

After being knocked out of the Challenge Cup, Lam and his Leigh side will turn their attention to Super League, seeking their second win of the league campaign against next Saturday as they make the short trip to Warrington Wolves.

“There’s a group of men there that I care about and that care about each other,” Lam added.

“I thought today and every other game this season in parts they’ve been really, really good and in other parts they’ve been poor so we’ve lacked some consistency but that comes with changing players all the time and positions, and even Gaz O’Brien pulling out this week and Mulhern again, it’s hard to change the team every week, we haven’t had the same team for two games in a row this year and that time will come when we do.

“But I’m happy with where we’re at as a group even though we are not getting the results we deserve or we want, that the group is working really hard and I can see changes and improvement every week so, at the moment, that’s all we can do.”

