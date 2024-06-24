Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors forwards in France squad to take on England

France coach Laurent Frayssinous has named an extended 22-man squad ahead of their test match against England in Toulouse on Saturday (June 29).

The squad includes Leeds Rhinos forward pair Mickael Goudemand and Justin Sangare, whilst Wigan Warriors man Tiaki Chan, who has spent time on loan at Hull FC recently, has also been selected after making his international debut for France last year’s 64-0 mid-season defeat to England in Warrington.

London Broncos duo Hakim Miloudi and Ugo Tison have also made Frayssinous’ extended squad.

Sydney Roosters youngster Enzo Griffier is also set to face England this weekend, having joined the NRL side last year. The 19-year-old outside-back made his New South Wales Cup debut earlier this month.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the majority of the France squad is made up of players from Catalans Dragons, the only French team currently in Super League, whilst fellow full-time outfit Toulouse Olympique are in the Championship.

Frayssinous said: “This group to face England is surely the best group that the French team has known for quite some time and it is perfect to celebrate the 90th anniversary of French rugby league.

“I know that the players are keen to give everything so that the celebration is great and to make all the French rugby league players proud as well as our 90-year-old heritage, even against one of the best teams in the world which remains on a victorious series against Tonga in the last fall.

“We are going to approach this test match with certainly the humility that characterises us, but also with this enormous desire to carry the colours of our country and our sport high.”

France squad: Lambert Belmas, Julian Bousquet, Tiaki Chan, Alrix Da Costa, Jordan Dezaria, Theo Fages, Benjamin Garcia, Mickael Goudemand, Enzo Griffier, Matthieu Laguerre, Franck Maria, Hakim Miloudi, Arthur Mourgue, Romain Navarrete, Arthur Romano, Cesar Rouge, Hugo Salabio, Justin Sangare, Paul Seguier, Maxime Stefani, Ugo Tison, Fouad Yaha.

