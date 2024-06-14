Leeds Rhinos coach gives Rhyse Martin transfer update amidst Leigh Leopards interest

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith has confirmed that the club have made Rhyse Martin an offer to remain with the club in 2025 and is hopeful he will re-sign.

Martin is the subject of interest from Super League rivals Leigh Leopards according to Rugby League Live, with his contract at Headingley expiring at the end of this season. Love Rugby League also revealed earlier this year how he was courting interest from NRL club Dolphins.

Smith has insisted that they want to retain the Papua New Guinea international moving into 2025, and has revealed that they have tabled an offer in a bid to try and keep him at the club next season.

“We’d like Rhyse to stay and Rhyse has been made an offer,” he said.

“That’s something that, along with a few other players, that Ian (Blease) will get his head around when he’s in the building. We’ll discuss that and take the appropriate course of action as it goes. We want Rhyse to stay.”

Smith also gave his endorsement to the appointment of new sporting director Ian Blease, who has joined Leeds from Super League rivals Salford and will begin work with the Rhinos next week.

“I’m fully supportive of the appointment,” he said.

“I’ve come across Ian in my time as a very young coach, I was on the other side of some teams Ian was involved in and when Ian was a player agent, we had some conversations and spent a bit of time together.

“There’s a mutual respect there and looking forward to working together. We had an impromptu chat on Monday in amongst all the media and him being shown around the place.”

The Rhinos head to Hull FC on Saturday afternoon.

