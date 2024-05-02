League 1 quartet & Championship duo charged by RFL, including Papua New Guinea international
Whitehaven’s Papua New Guinea international Edene Gebbie is among eight players charged in total by the RFL’s disciplinary panel, across teams from the Championship, League 1, academy & Women’s Super League.
Following Haven’s 28-24 defeat at home against Featherstone Rovers, utility back Gebbie has been handed a ‘Grade B Head Contact’ charge.
That though does not carry a suspension, with the three-time Kumuls international instead just handed a £125 fine.
The only Championship player who will receive a ban from last weekend’s action is Doncaster’s Greg Burns. Given a ‘Grade E Head Contact’ charge following their victory against Dewsbury Rams, he will be referred on to a tribunal.
Elsewhere, Wakefield Trinity’s highly-rated young prospect Harvey Smith has copped a two-match ban and a £25 fine after a recent game he played for the club’s academy side, charged with a ‘Grade D Dangerous Throw/Lift’.
READ NEXT: 13 of the strangest rugby league injuries including Chickenpox, Impaled teeth & Lightning McQueen…
League 1 quartet & Championship duo charged by RFL, including Papua New Guinea international
Four players have also been charged by the Match Review Panel following last weekend’s League 1 action, with three of those suspended as a result.
Midlands Hurricanes’ Matt Welham (‘Grade D Dangerous Contact’) will serve a two-match ban following their defeat to promotion-chasing Oldham, while Keighley Cougars’ Dan Parker will serve a one-match ban having picked up a ‘Grade B Dangerous Contact’ charge as they beat Rochdale Hornets.
His offence was deemed to be at the higher end of the sanction, and accordingly, he has received a suspension.
The other player suspended from the third tier is Isaac Shaw, whose one-match ban – for ‘Grade C Dangerous Contact’ – was picked up on dual-registration, playing for Hunslet in their win against North Wales Crusaders. Shaw’s parent club are Wakefield.
Workington Town’s Carl Forber has also been charged with ‘Grade B Dangerous Contact’ during their win against Cornwall, though he has escaped with just a fine.
York Valkyrie’s Kelsey Gentles is the only other player cited in the latest round-up of disciplinary action, hit with a one-match suspension for a ‘Grade C Dangerous Contact’ charge. The Valkyrie ace picked that up during their win at Barrow Raiders.
A full list of the latest charges from the Match Review Panel can be seen below:
- Kelsey Gentles (York Valkyrie) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
- Matthew Welham (Midlands Hurricanes) – Grade D Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice and £40 Fine
- Harvey Smith (Wakefield Trinity Academy) – Grade D Dangerous Throw/Lift – 2 Match Penalty Notice and a £25 Fine
- Carl Forber (Workington Town) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £40 Fine
- Dan Parker (Keighley Cougars) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of the Sanction)
- Edene Gebbie (Whitehaven) – Grade B Head Contact – £125 Fine
- Greg Burns (Doncaster) – Grade E Head Contact – Refer to Tribunal
- Issac Shaw (Hunslet) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
READ NEXT: Super League head contact dramatically reduced as new data underlines law changes