Whitehaven’s Papua New Guinea international Edene Gebbie is among eight players charged in total by the RFL’s disciplinary panel, across teams from the Championship, League 1, academy & Women’s Super League.

Following Haven’s 28-24 defeat at home against Featherstone Rovers, utility back Gebbie has been handed a ‘Grade B Head Contact’ charge.

That though does not carry a suspension, with the three-time Kumuls international instead just handed a £125 fine.

The only Championship player who will receive a ban from last weekend’s action is Doncaster’s Greg Burns. Given a ‘Grade E Head Contact’ charge following their victory against Dewsbury Rams, he will be referred on to a tribunal.

Elsewhere, Wakefield Trinity’s highly-rated young prospect Harvey Smith has copped a two-match ban and a £25 fine after a recent game he played for the club’s academy side, charged with a ‘Grade D Dangerous Throw/Lift’.

League 1 quartet & Championship duo charged by RFL, including Papua New Guinea international

Four players have also been charged by the Match Review Panel following last weekend’s League 1 action, with three of those suspended as a result.

Midlands Hurricanes’ Matt Welham (‘Grade D Dangerous Contact’) will serve a two-match ban following their defeat to promotion-chasing Oldham, while Keighley Cougars’ Dan Parker will serve a one-match ban having picked up a ‘Grade B Dangerous Contact’ charge as they beat Rochdale Hornets.

His offence was deemed to be at the higher end of the sanction, and accordingly, he has received a suspension.

The other player suspended from the third tier is Isaac Shaw, whose one-match ban – for ‘Grade C Dangerous Contact’ – was picked up on dual-registration, playing for Hunslet in their win against North Wales Crusaders. Shaw’s parent club are Wakefield.

Workington Town’s Carl Forber has also been charged with ‘Grade B Dangerous Contact’ during their win against Cornwall, though he has escaped with just a fine.

York Valkyrie’s Kelsey Gentles is the only other player cited in the latest round-up of disciplinary action, hit with a one-match suspension for a ‘Grade C Dangerous Contact’ charge. The Valkyrie ace picked that up during their win at Barrow Raiders.

A full list of the latest charges from the Match Review Panel can be seen below:

Kelsey Gentles (York Valkyrie) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Matthew Welham (Midlands Hurricanes) – Grade D Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice and £40 Fine

Harvey Smith (Wakefield Trinity Academy) – Grade D Dangerous Throw/Lift – 2 Match Penalty Notice and a £25 Fine

Carl Forber (Workington Town) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £40 Fine

Dan Parker (Keighley Cougars) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of the Sanction)

Edene Gebbie (Whitehaven) – Grade B Head Contact – £125 Fine

Greg Burns (Doncaster) – Grade E Head Contact – Refer to Tribunal

Issac Shaw (Hunslet) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

