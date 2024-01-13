League 1 club swoop to sign released Bradford Bulls young gun who reunites with former coach

Midlands Hurricanes have signed released Bradford Bulls youngster Marcus Green, who returns on a permanent deal for 2024 having previously appeared on dual-registration in 2022.

Green departed Bradford last month by mutual consent, bringing an end to a six-year stint at Odsal having first joined the Bulls as a 14-year-old.

Hurricanes boss Mark Dunning coached the forward throughout his time in West Yorkshire at both academy and senior levels, and was the man to hand him his full debut for Bradford in August 2022 against Halifax Panthers.

Now 20, Green featured four times overall for the Bulls before leaving last month, and now returns to the Hurricanes who he played three games for on dual-registration in the 2022 season.

The starlet also appeared as a loanee for Cornwall in 2022, and last season featured 10 times in the third tier for Hunslet as a loanee, with all of those seeing him come off the bench as an interchange.

League 1 outfit Midlands confirmed his return on a permanent basis for 2024 via their club website earlier today.

Green said: “I love the feel around the club. I’ve known Leigh (Beattie, Hurricanes assistant) and Mark a long time, and from the conversations I’ve had with them, this feels like a great opportunity to build on a big thing here.

“The club has changed considerably since I was here in 2022, and the squad looks the best it has ever been. I had some opportunity to gain experience playing in League 1 last year, but I’m really keen to build on that with the Canes in 2024.”

Head coach Dunning meanwhile added: “I know a lot about Marcus, I’ve coached him since he was 14 years old and he has always been a top lad. As soon as I knew he was available, I wanted to bring him here and I believe he will bring a lot to the club.

“He will slot straight back in here with some familiar faces from when he was on dual-registration a couple of years ago, and that will help, but he is a great addition for us.”

Green’s first run out back in a Hurricanes shirt is likely to come next Saturday – January 20 – when Dunning’s side host Super League outfit Wigan Warriors in a pre-season friendly.

Yesterday, a dual-registration agreement between the two clubs for the 2024 season was announced, with the expectancy that the partnership will allow players from the Warriors’ academy ranks to get game time at senior level this year.

