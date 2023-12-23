Bradford Bulls young gun departs by mutual consent after six years with Championship big-hitters

Bradford Bulls youngster Marcus Green has left the club by mutual consent, bringing an end to a six-year stint at Odsal.

The forward, now 20, joined Bradford as a 14-year-old and has progressed through their youth ranks to make four first-team appearances in total.

Just one of those came in the season just gone however, against York Acorn in the Challenge Cup, with the other three all in the Championship towards the end of the previous campaign.

Green’s contract expired at the end of the 2023 season, and he will now move onto pastures new in search of more game time.

The Bulls announced his departure via their club website this morning, thanking him for his efforts while wearing their colours and wishing him the best of luck for the future as is the norm.

Prop Green said: “I would like to thank the players and staff for all the support they have given me since first arriving at the club aged 14.

“It was an honour to make my debut last year and play for the first team, but with opportunities limited, I feel it is the best decision for my career to play elsewhere.

“I would like to thank the club for allowing me to look for another opportunity and I wish the Bulls all the best in 2024 and beyond.”

Alongside his four senior appearances for Bradford, Green has also accumulated 15 as a loanee between a trio of League 1 clubs, playing three and two games respectively for Midlands Hurricanes & Cornwall last year as well as 10 for Hunslet this term.

All 10 of those appearances for the Parksiders, who were beaten by both Doncaster & North Wales Crusaders in the play-offs to miss out on promotion, came off the bench as an interchange.

