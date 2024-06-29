Justin Holbrook is set to replace Adrian Lam on the Australia coaching staff, according to reports which have emerged Down Under.

Lam reiterated to Love Rugby League earlier this year that he was keen to remain involved in the Kangaroos setup after Mal Meninga signed a new long-term contract with the reigning world champions.

“Funnily enough I had a conversation with Mal last week about it, I think he’s been extended by another three years which takes him to the next World Cup and no Australian coach has ever won three World Cups in a row, I’m going to be a part of that and he wants me to be a part of that,” he said in May.

“That excites me and I want to be a part of that, I’ve talked to the club about that, I think it’s really important for us, it gives us a presence internationally as well and it also keeps one foot in the door with the players that are in the NRL.”

However, it has now emerged, according to reports from News Corp, that the plans have changed and there will be an overhaul of the Australian staff supporting Meninga, leading to Lam stepping down from his role.

And Holbrook has emerged as one of the men who will step up to the staff. It means he will have to step down from his position as the head coach of Papua New Guinea – which, ironically, could leave an opening Lam may well be interested in taking if he is to no longer be involved with Australia.

Holbrook is currently working in the club game as an assistant at Sydney Roosters, while New South Wales and Gold Coast Titans assistant Brett White is another who is set to come onto Meninga’s staff, according to the report.

What it means for Lam though, who had insisted he wanted to stay in the international game, remains unclear.

