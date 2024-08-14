Jon Wilkin reveals why he ‘hated’ Magic Weekend for over a decade

Sky Sports’ Jon Wilkin has revealed that he ‘hated’ Magic Weekend for the entirety of his playing career, but now loves the event as a pundit.

Crowned a Super League champion with St Helens in 2006, Wilkin made 10 appearances at Magic Weekend throughout his career – all of which coming for St Helens, who he featured 424 times for in total.

The ex-forward also played in Super League for Toronto Wolfpack in 2020, but the COVID-19 Pandemic arrived and brought an end to the Canadian outfit’s stint in the top flight before they had chance to feature at Magic that year.

Magic’s first edition came in 2007 at The Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, when Wilkin and Saints beat bitter rivals Wigan Warriors 34-18.

Now 40, Wilkin’s last appearance as a player at the annual event came in 2018 at St James’ Park when the Red V defeated Widnes Vikings 38-18.

Jon Wilkin reveals why he ‘hated’ Magic Weekend for almost 20 years

But a largely successful winning record wasn’t enough to see the Hull-born ace enjoy Magic Weekend, as he revealed when speaking on Sky’s ‘The Verdict on Wednesday afternoon.

Explaining why, Wilkin said: “I hated it as a player!

“When it first came about, I felt like it gave teams that didn’t have the right to play in a big game atmosphere a chance to get that experience.

“As a player, I worked hard all year to get into the big games and to experience this beautiful, thick atmosphere when you walk out of the tunnel at Wembley or Old Trafford, and I felt like I’d earned that.

“I felt like Magic Weekend cheapened that, because it gave other teams that opportunity.”

But having been involved in the event with a microphone in his hands over the last few years since hanging up his boots, Wilkin admits those feelings have changed completely, with the 17th edition to come this weekend at Elland Road in Leeds.

He continued: “Now I’m on the other side of it as a fan and as a pundit, I think it’s exceptional. It showcases what an exceptional sport we have.

“We have fans from all different backgrounds, all different walks of life, different ages and they all come together in one city.

“It’s been Newcastle, it’s been Cardiff. Granted it’s in Leeds this year, but watching all of those people come together and celebrate sport and share a connection and love for a sport is something that rugby league should be really proud of.

“Fans have fun and they get stuck into it, but they behave in an exceptional way. For me, it’s something that’s really grown on me and quite clearly the fans have taken to it.

“It’s an amazing weekend.”

