John Bateman long-term future addressed following Warrington Wolves arrival

John Bateman has delivered his first interview since becoming a Warrington Wolves player following his arrival from NRL side Wests Tigers.

The Great Britain and England international has joined Sam Burgess’ side on a short-term deal until the end of the season: but he also has two years to run on his current contract with the Tigers for seasons 2025 and 2026.

Given the peculiar nature of the move, Bateman was asked about his long-term future when speaking to the media for the first time since his move back to England with Warrington following his first training session with his new team-mates: and the Bradfordian said – as things stand – he envisages going back to the Tigers at the end of the year.

“I’ve got a contract there (at Wests Tigers), I have to honour my contract there,” Bateman said.

“They’ve given me the opportunity to obviously come over here and do what I do, and I appreciate it from their end, obviously it is a big thing.

“They probably didn’t have much to play for over there so that’s probably why they were more than keen to do it, but like I said, I’ve got two years there, I’m contracted there for another two years.

“I’ll have to see what gets said and what goes from there, obviously I don’t know (the situation) from their end, but on my end, I’ve got a house over there and stuff like that to be going back so, for me, I’ll be going back at the end of the year.”

Warrington coach Burgess was also asked whether there was any possibility that Bateman could remain with the Wolves beyond the end of this season.

“We’ve got to respect the fact he’s got a contract to go back to Wests Tigers, I respect that,” Burgess replied. “But he’s here for now, we’ll treat him as one of our own and make him as welcome as possible.

“You never know what’s going to happen but I’d say it’s probably out of the picture for now but I’ve seen stranger things happen. It’s not dead in the water but let’s see if he enjoys 10 weeks here and see if he adds to the team.”

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Burgess confirmed that Bateman will make his Warrington debut in Friday night’s top of the table clash with Hull Kingston Rovers at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

