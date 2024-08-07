Jarryd Hayne rugby league comeback teased as coach hints at return

Having been released from prison earlier this year, Jarryd Hayne could be on his way back into rugby league, according to reports Down Under.

With the crimes dated back to 2018, the year in which he last played a game of rugby league, 36-year-old Hayne was found guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a woman in March 2021.

At a re-trial in 2023, that initial conviction was then wiped, with the Minto native convicted of rape – handed a sentence of four years and nine months in prison.

But last month, he won an appeal against his rape conviction and was released.

Hayne – who also played American Football in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers and rugby union for Fiji in 7s format – last featured in league for Parramatta Eels.

The winner of the NRL‘s Dally M Medal in 2009, the vast majority of his league career was spent with the Eels – spending just two seasons away, both with the Gold Coast Titans.

On the international front, Hayne donned a shirt for both Australia and Fiji, with his appearance tally for both nations in double figures.

He also represented New South Wales in State of Origin, NSW’s City SOR team, Australia’s Prime Minister’s XIII and the NRL All Stars.

Having been released from prison, Hayne is now training with Roger Fabri, a well-known sprinter coach Down Under.

And in a video posted by Fabri on his Instagram account (Mrrogerfabri), the coach wrote: “You thought it was over!!!

“You don’t even know what Jarryd Hayne is going to do.”

His client list includes various NRL players, with Canterbury Bulldogs centre Bronson Xerri and Sydney Roosters centre Michael Jennings among them.

