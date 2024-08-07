Tristan Sailor has confirmed he will be playing for St Helens in 2025 – and has revealed how the influence of James Graham helped convince him the Saints were the right club for him.

Sailor has agreed a two-year deal to join the Saints after they beat off competition from Hull FC to land the signature of the Brisbane Broncos star. A number of Super League clubs have shown an interest in the player this year: with Leigh Leopards also pursuing a move at one stage in 2024.

But Sailor will be a Saint next year, and he has gone ahead of his new club in already confirming that he has signed on the dotted line at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

He also admitted he has not ruled out a longer stay in England, admitting to AAP: “If I go over there and enjoy it I might want to stay. I have signed for two years at Saints and can really improve my game and be consistent in a high level comp,”

“I want to learn as much as I can and play top flight footy. Jack Welsby is an international and someone who plays similar positions to me that I can work alongside.

“Jack and I both play fullback and five-eighth so pre-season it is going to be a matter of what the coaches want. One of us will play in either spot. When I get there it is something we will figure out.”

Sailor also admitted that his former team-mate at St George, James Graham, has played a large role in convincing him to join the club after telling him all about life in England during their time together at the Dragons in 2019 and 2020.

“Obviously I was at the Dragons with James Graham and he told me all about the club,” he admitted. “He is a club legend there and he told me about the history of it and how passionate the fans are, similar to the Broncos.

“To be able to play in an elite competition at a good team, like St Helens, and see that part of the world is something I wanted to look into. I am grateful for the Broncos giving me that opportunity and releasing me with a year left on my contract.”

