Hull KR boss Willie Peters has labelled the situation Salford find themselves in as ’embarrassing’, and called for someone to be held accountable after his side demolished the Red Devils for a third time this year.

The Robins – who had already beaten Salford 42-0 at home in March and 54-0 at Magic Weekend in May – swept Paul Rowley’s men aside on Thursday evening in Greater Manchester.

Their 72-14 victory came against a Red Devils side without plenty of their senior figures following another stressful end to the month where their salaries are concerned.

While KR move back four competition points clear at the top of the Super League ladder, Salford have been left rooted to the bottom of it, where it looks like they’ll finish this year.

Hull KR coach slams ’embarrassing’ Salford Red Devils situation following huge win

Rowley’s side have been involved in the play-offs alongside KR for the last two seasons, but their progress this term has been blockaded by financial issues which continue to rage on.

With just a few months of the campaign left, it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils have any future, let alone one in Super League.

Speaking to Sky Sports in his post-match interview, Robins head coach Peters passionately said: “I’m not sure what to feel, obviously the situation Salford are in at the moment, it’s not good.

“We’re in Round 20, and they’re still in that situation.

“I feel for Paul Rowley, I feel for the players and I feel for the fans that turn up every week.

“Some people have got to be held accountable for what’s happening, because to be honest it’s a little bit embarrassing for our game over here.

“I don’t think it’s great at all for anyone, it doesn’t help anyone.

“All we can control is what we do and we spoke about that (before the game).

“We said we weren’t going to worry about who played for Salford, because poor old Rowls (Paul Rowley) probably didn’t know himself until near kick-off.”

