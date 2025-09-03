Ranking Super League clubs by players used in 2025: Hull KR lowest, Warrington 2nd…

We’re now just three rounds away from the end of the ‘regular’ Super League season, and more than 360 different players have already taken to the field in the competition this year.

But which clubs have used the most players in Super League in 2025?

Well, we’ve done the digging and found exactly that out.

Ranking Super League clubs by players used in 2025…

Before we began compiling this ranking, we knew that Salford would be top by some distance for the most players used.

Amid their financial crisis, the Red Devils have used 70 players across all competitions this year, and all bar one of those has made at least one Super League appearance, so their tally of 69 is the highest in the competition.

Charlie McCurrie is the odd one out in Salford’s tally, with his sole appearance this season for Paul Rowley’s side coming in the Challenge Cup against Bradford Bulls.

The actual Super League ladder is mirrored again when you consider that current leaders Hull KR sit bottom in this ranking of players used. Robins boss Willie Peters has used just 25 different men across their opening 24 league fixtures this season.

Elsewhere, neighbours Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors are also among the lowest in the ranking having used just 26 players apiece in Super League in 2025.

And at the opposite end, having handed a number of debuts to youngsters in recent weeks, struggling Warrington Wolves have shot up to 2nd in the ranking.

Without further ado, here is the ranking in full….

N.B. To clarify, for a player to count towards a club’s tally, he must have played at least on Super League game in their colours in 2025. Where a player has featured in the Challenge Cup but not in Super League, they do not count towards the tally.

Players are listed in alphabetical order by surname…

12. Hull KR – 25

Hull KR celebrate a try in 2025

James Batchelor, Noah Booth, Jack Broadbent, Jack Brown, Joe Burgess, Tom Davies, Eribe Doro, Niall Evalds, Oliver Gildart, Dean Hadley, Peta Hiku, Mikey Lewis, Bill Leyland, Jez Litten, Sam Luckley, Rhyse Martin, Tyrone May, Elliot Minchella, Arthur Mourgue, Micky McIlorum, Danny Richardson, Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Jai Whitbread

11. Leigh Leopards – 26

David Armstrong, Andy Badrock, Keanan Brand, Louis Brogan, Josh Charnley, Matt Davis, Brad Dwyer, Frankie Halton, Umyla Hanley, Bailey Hodgson, Jack Hughes, Edwin Ipape, Lachlan Lam, Isaac Liu, Robbie Mulhern, Darnell McIntosh, Ben McNamara, Tesi Niu, Gareth O’Brien, Ethan O’Neill, Joe Ofahengaue, Aaron Pene, AJ Towse, Owen Trout, Alec Tuitavake, Nathan Wilde

= Wigan Warriors – 26

Liam Byrne, Jacob Douglas, Tyler Dupree, Zach Eckersley, Kaide Ellis, Liam Farrell, Jack Farrimond, Jai Field, Tom Forber, Bevan French, Ethan Havard, Harvie Hill, Adam Keighran, Kruise Leeming, Patrick Mago, Harvey Makin, Liam Marshall, Abbas Miski, Kian McDermott, Junior Nsemba, Brad O’Neill, Harry Smith, Luke Thompson, Christian Wade, Sam Walters, Jake Wardle

9. St Helens – 27

Joe Batchelor, James Bell, Jon Bennison, Jake Burns, Daryl Clark, Leon Cowen, Deon Cross, Owen Dagnall, George Delaney, Kyle Feldt, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Jonny Lomax, Moses Mbye, Lewis Murphy, Agnatius Paasi, Mark Percival, Harry Robertson, Tristan Sailor, Dayon Sambou, Curtis Sironen, Noah Stephens, Alex Walmsley, Jack Welsby, George Whitby, Matt Whitley, Jake Wingfield

8. Leeds Rhinos – 28

Leeds Rhinos players celebrate a try in 2025

Andy Ackers, James Bentley, Presley Cassell, Ethan Clark-Wood, Jake Connor, Brodie Croft, Alfie Edgell, Matt Frawley, Morgan Gannon, Ryan Hall, Ash Handley, Chris Hankinson, Tom Holroyd, Cooper Jenkins, Sam Lisone, Ben Littlewood, Riley Lumb, Lachie Miller, James McDonnell, Harry Newman, Jarrod O’Connor, Mikolaj Oledzki, Keenan Palasia, Joe Shorrocks, Max Simpson, Jack Sinfield, Cam Smith, Kallum Watkins

= Wakefield Trinity – 28

Renouf Atoni, Mathieu Cozza, Jack Croft, Thomas Doyle, Caius Faatili, Josh Griffin, Corey Hall, Liam Hood, Tom Johnstone, Max Jowitt, Ellis Lingard, Mason Lino, Jayden Myers, Mike McMeeken, Seth Nikotemo, Jay Pitts, Oli Pratt, Ky Rodwell, Josh Rourke, Matty Russell, Olly Russell, Cam Scott, Harvey Smith, Matty Storton, Jake Trueman, Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Isaiah Vagana, Lachlan Walmsley

6. Catalans Dragons – 30

Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, Denive Balmforth, Julian Bousquet, Nick Cotric, Alrix Da Costa, Leo Darrelatour, Jordan Dezaria, Theo Fages, Ben Garcia, Luke Keary, Mathieu Laguerre, Tommy Makinson, Franck Maria, Clement Martin, Arthur Mourgue, Romain Navarrete, Tevita Pangai Jr, Ollie Partington, Arthur Romano, Cesar Rouge, Chris Satae, Tariq Sims, Bayley Sironen, Reimis Smith, Paul Seguier, Ugo Tison, Sam Tomkins, Elliott Whitehead, Fouad Yaha

5. Hull FC – 32

Jack Ashworth, John Asiata, Yusuf Aydin, Denive Balmforth, Harvey Barron, Amir Bourouh, Tom Briscoe, Jed Cartwright, Ed Chamberlain, Jack Charles, Cade Cust, Herman Ese’ese, Sam Eseh, Brad Fash, Will Gardiner, Zak Hardaker, Will Hutchinson, Lloyd Kemp, Will Kirby, Liam Knight, Matty Laidlaw, Jordan Lane, Davy Litten, Lewis Martin, Logan Moy, Will Pryce, Jordan Rapana, Hugo Salabio, Ligi Sao, Aidan Sezer, Liam Watts

4. Castleford Tigers – 37

Castleford Tigers celebrate a try in 2025

Tom Amone, Daejarn Asi, Chris Atkin, Zac Cini, Ben Davies, Jordan Dezaria, Andy Djeukessi, George Griffin, Sam Hall, George Hill, Josh Hodson, Liam Horne, Tex Hoy, Lee Kershaw, George Lawler, Alfie Lindsey, Alex Mellor, Rowan Milnes, Muizz Mustapha, Sylvester Namo, Dan Okoro, Jason Qareqare, Judah Rimbu, Cain Robb, Fletcher Rooney, Hugo Salabio, Innes Senior, Louis Senior, Jeremiah Simbiken, Josh Simm, Brad Singleton, Joe Stimson, Will Tate, Elliot Wallis, Joe Westerman, Jenson Windley, Sam Wood

= Huddersfield Giants – 37

Jacob Algar, Jack Bibby, Jake Bibby, Jack Billington, Tom Burgess, Connor Carr, Adam Clune, Leroy Cudjoe, Thomas Deakin, Matty English, Niall Evalds, George Flanagan Jr, Matt Frawley, Jacob Gagai, Ashton Golding, Joe Greenwood, Sam Halsall, Sam Hewitt, George King, Marshall Land, Bill Leyland, Tui Lolohea, Taane Milne, Jack Murchie, Aidan McGowan, Tristan Powell, Danny Richardson, Fenton Rogers, Kieran Rush, Harry Rushton, Olly Russell, Liam Sutcliffe, Adam Swift, Archie Sykes, Elliot Wallis, Olly Wilson, Zac Woolford

2. Warrington Wolves – 38

Matty Ashton, Jordy Crowther, Ben Currie, James Duffy, Matt Dufty, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Zack Gardner, James Harrison, Ben Hartill, Leon Hayes, Adam Holroyd, Ewan Irwin, Alfie Johnson, Toby King, Oli Leyland, Arron Lindop, Ryan Matterson, Zane Musgrove, Thomas McKinney, Joe Philbin, Sam Powell, Stefan Ratchford, Dan Russell, Ewan Smith, Marc Sneyd, Sam Stone, Rodrick Tai, Cai Taylor-Wray, Jake Thewlis, Josh Thewlis, Luke Thomas, Paul Vaughan, Danny Walker, Tom Whitehead, George Williams, Max Wood, Connor Wrench, Luke Yates

1. Salford Red Devils – 69

Salford Red Devils’ players dejected during a game in 2025

Chris Atkin, Leunbou Bardyel-Wells, Ryan Brierley, Joe Bullock, Tiaki Chan, Lucas Coan, Nathan Connell, Jack Croft, Deon Cross, Jack Darbyshire, Sam Davis, Brad Dwyer, Scott Egan, Ethan Fitzgerald, Matty Foster, Jack Gatcliffe, Billy Glover, Charlie Glover, Louix Gorman, Chris Hankinson, Ben Hellewell, Chris Hil, George Hill, Sam Hill, Harrison Hope, John Hutchings, Taylor Kerr, Tim Lafai, Logan Lagar, Loghan Lewis, Ben Littlewood, Riley Lumb, Nene Macdonald, Harvey Makin, Esan Marsters, Joe Mellor, Rowan Milnes, Kai Morgan, Declan Murphy, Sean Murray, Jayden Nikorima, Ciaran Nolan, Jack Ormondroyd, Jamie Pye, Danny Richardson, Cain Robb, Leon Ruan, Kobe Rugless, Dan Russell, Olly Russell, Ethan Ryan, Justin Sangare, Jimmy Shields, Joe Shorrocks, Brad Singleton, Marc Sneyd, Sam Stone, Neil Tchamambe, Jake Thewlis, Jonny Vaughan, Josh Wagstaffe, Emmanuel Waine, Jack Walker, Toby Warren, Kallum Watkins, Tom Whitehead, Harvey Wilson, Shane Wright, Finley Yates