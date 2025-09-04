Rivals Round returns this week as Super League edges ever closer towards the serious business of the play-offs with just three regular rounds now remaining.

This week’s Round 25 fixtures sees a number of mouthwatering derbies as in-form Leeds Rhinos travel to West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Giants on Thursday night.

Friday sees St Helens host sworn enemies St Helens and play-off hopefuls Wakefield Trinity travel to old adversaries Castleford Tigers before a tantalising Hull derby at Sewell Group Craven Park on Sunday.

Here, legendary former Widnes, Wigan and Great Britain winger Martin Offiah gives Love Rugby League his red-hot tips for all six games.

Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos (Thursday, 8pm)

With the form that Leeds are in, I’m definitely going to back them to win this one.

The Giants got smashed at Wakefield last weekend and Luke Robinson will expect a response against the Rhinos.

But Brad Arthur’s men are flying right now and I think they will show their class in this one.

Offiah’s prediction: Leeds by 10

Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons (Thursday, 8pm)

Turmoil is everywhere at Salford given the off-field uncertainty surrounding the club.

But on the field they are on a real high after going to Warrington and turning them over last week.

That was an incredible result, built on spirit and emotion, and if Paul Rowley can get a team out on the field against Catalans then I’m backing my old club to eke out another win.

Offiah’s prediction: Salford by 6

Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity (Friday, 8pm)

Wakefield are a team on the rise under Daryl Powell and are looking like a team with aspirations to not just survive in Super League in the coming years but actually thrive.

The play-offs are firmly in their sights this season and I can see them going to Cas and winning fairly comfortably.

Offiah’s prediction: Wakefield by 12

St Helens v Wigan Warriors (Friday, 8pm)

This is the kind of game that Wigan need and you can probably say that for both teams.

It’s not the Saints side of a few seasons ago when they were winning four successive Super League titles.

I’m always going to back Wigan and I know how big these derbies are, having played in them, but I think the Warriors will edge it.

Offiah’s prediction: Wigan by 4

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards (Saturday, 3pm)

I can’t really put my finger on what has gone so badly wrong at Warrington – they seem to be falling off the edge of a cliff.

They had a fantastic season last year but things seem to have slipped and to lose at home to Salford last Friday was a bitter pill to swallow.

Sam Burgess has been backed by the Wolves hierarchy this week but you look at Leigh’s form this season and would expect them to win this one.

Offiah’s prediction: Leigh by 8

Hull Kingston Rovers v Hull FC (Sunday, 3.05pm)

This will be another absolute belter.

Hull KR are fast closing in on the League Leaders’ Shield and Hull FC will head across town determined to put one over on them.

I like what John Cartwright has done with the Black and Whites this year, but I can’t see them stopping the Robins on Sunday.

Offiah’s prediction: Hull KR by 10