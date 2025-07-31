Hull KR showed no mercy in executing a demolition job on financially-stricken Salford Red Devils, cantering to a 74-12 victory on Thursday night.

That win at the Salford Community Stadium sees Willie Peters’ side extend their lead at the top of the Super League ladder, now four competition points clear of second-placed Wigan Warriors with just seven rounds remaining.

The Robins ticked off plenty of records during Thursday evening’s thumping, and we’ve covered each one below.

N.B. Please note that all of the below relate to Super League games only

Joint-biggest winning margin

We’ve seen plenty of big wins from KR down the years, but only once before in Super League have they won a game by as many points, and that also came this year!

Thursday’s victory by 62 points equals their 68-6 home win over Catalans Dragons last month in terms of their biggest winning margin in the competition.

Biggest away winning margin

This becomes the Robins’ biggest-ever Super League away win. It surpasses, by some distance, the 52 points they beat London Broncos by in a 62-10 win at The Hive in July 2014.

Most points in a game

KR had only twice before hit the 70-point mark in a Super League game, doing so against Wakefield Trinity in 2011 (70-14) and then against Castleford Tigers the following year (70-12).

They had never scored more than 70 in a single Super League game before though, so their haul of 74 on Thursday night is another record.

Most tries in a game

KR’s big win over Wakefield in 2011 saw them score 14 tries, which is now a joint-record after Thursday evening’s result.

Against Salford, they also managed to cross the whitewash 14 times, so a nice bit of history there.

The visitors’ tries came as follows: Tom Davies (2), Jack Broadbent, Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue, Tom Burgess (4), Rhyse Martin (2), Jez Litten (2), Mikey Lewis and Arthur Mourgue.

Individual milestone

As well as the records stated above, there was an impressive milestone hit by a Robins star in the second half.

Back-rower Martin had already scored and converted his own try in the first half as well as converting one from Jez Litten bang in front of the sticks.

That took him to 998 points in Super League, and when he slotted over the conversion from Burgess’ first try of the second half, he reached the landmark figure of 1,000 in the competition.

The Papua New Guinea international went on to add a further 12 points via a second half try of his own and four conversions.

With the tally including points scored in Super League play-off games, Martin had scored 976 in Leeds Rhinos colours between 2019 and 2024, and now has 36 for KR.