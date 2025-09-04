Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley admits he is hoping ‘no news is good news’ after forward Emmanuel Waine had to be taken to hospital following a sickening clash on Thursday evening.

Waine was hit with direct contact to the head by Catalans’ Franck Maria which saw the Frenchman sent off, but only after a lengthy delay which left the forward requiring lengthy medical attention for almost ten minutes.

He was stretchered from the field my support staff but had to be taken to hospital at half-time after Rowley revealed Waine ‘wasn’t recovering as well’ as the medical staff would have liked.

But he insisted that he was of the opinion that until he was told anything else, he was of the opinion Waine was in improving health.

When asked if he had an immediate update on Waine, Rowley said: “I’ve not actually. At half-time I don’t think he was recovering as well as they’d have liked but I’ve not heard anything bad so I’m hoping no news is good news.

“He was well away and well asleep so our thoughts are with him. If we get any news we’ll give you that as soon as. It rattled us a bit with our bench selection as well, and Catalans went route one, kept it simple.”

Rowley has been hugely complimentary of his side in recent weeks despite some heavy defeats, and understandably so given the turbulence they have been exposed to away from the field this season.

But he did reserve a slither of criticism on Thursday evening after failing to take advantage of Catalans’ red card. However, he praised the character of his group and the way this new-look side have come together.

He said: “Ultimately against 12 men it’s the usual case at Salford, every time we go against 12 men we go off-script.

“We made life difficult for ourselves and we weren’t good enough. But what’s most pleasing for me is that the group has come together brilliantly and we look like a team of lads that care for each other and care for the badge and their own standards as well. That’s quite remarkable and I’m very proud of them.”

“We’re hard working lads from working-class beginning and stuff and we allow people to be themselves and characters be characters. We have some fun but we want to win and we have high standards.”