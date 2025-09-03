The finishing line is here as the NRL enters its final round of the regular season. This being rugby league, the finish is but the start of the next bit – so the last weekend is all about placings.

There’s plenty to be played for, with all but the top three locked into position. Canberra sealed the deal in first so will rest players this weekend, but they will be the only ones with that luxury.

Let’s get into it.

Roosters v Souths

There’s rarely any need for spice going into the NRL’s longest-running rivalry, but it had received a full Vindaloo’s worth over the last two weeks.

Off the field, Brandon Smith’s legal issues have dumped first Souths, then Easts into turmoil – but, crucially, those dramas are not enough that he’s actually banned, so will face his former club on Friday night.

On the park, the Roosters have to win to make the finals as (you’d hope at least) the Dolphins will beat Canberra’s second team on Sunday.

They will do so at almost full strength, with Sam Walker returning following his concussion two weeks ago.

Souths aren’t as injury ravaged as they have been in the past, but still lack a key few, notably Latrell Mitchell. Cam Murray, however, could make a first appearance of the season.

The Bunnies have nothing to play for but a desire to ruin their rivals’ season. They’d love it if they could.

Tip: Roosters

Dolphins v Raiders

Should the Roosters fail to get the job done, then all eyes will be on Redcliffe come Sunday lunchtime.

There’s a potential for this to be a bit of a dead rubber, but it won’t disappoint regardless. This game is being held at Kayo Stadium, the artist formerly known as Dolphins Oval, which always brings a delightful vibe to proceedings, and will be a tribute to the Phins best season so far whatever happens.

From a purely parochial perspective, Herbie Farnworth has been named in the extended bench to return from injury and, with the Ashes looming, Pommy viewers will be interested to see if he makes the starting line come gameday.

Canberra are resting a few, which means Matty Nicholson makes a long-awaited return from his injury – also Ashes klaxon – and starts in the back row alongside Morgan Smithies.

There’s a return for former next-big-thing Chevy Stewart at the back and maybe still next-big-thing Ethan Sanders in the halves, as well as some exciting debutants.

Tip: Dolphins

Manly v Warriors

The past and future will combine at Brookvale Oval, where Daly Cherry-Evans will make his 352nd and final Manly appearance against the Warriors.

He’ll do so alongside the future of the club’s playmakers, Joey Walsh, who debuts from the bench and, we’re told, will feature alongside the old stager at some point.

Though the Sea Eagles could theoretically make the eight, it would take such a combination of results and points differential that they’re resigned to just enjoying this game as a celebration of a true modern great.

Spoiling the party, or at least attempting to, will be the Warriors. They desperately need something to steady what has been a listing ship since midway through the year.

They’ll know the result from Brisbane the night before and can put pressure on Cronulla a night later in search of fourth place. If they win – which, on form, they probably won’t.

Tip: Manly

Broncos v Storm

On that night before: Brisbane can all but sew up fourth if they defeat Melbourne on home soil.

They have around 60 points on Cronulla and even more on the Wahs, so it’s really a case of win and in for the Bronx.

That might, however, be easier said than done. The Storm got all their resting out of the way last week and will welcome back Jahrome Hughes and Will Warbrick to the squad for their first games in a long time.

This is being treated as a final tune-up ahead of the proper competition next week, so expect no mercy from Craig Bellamy’s men.

Brisbane will take them on without Gehamat Shibasaki, who has been dropped for a disciplinary breach, and knowing that if they lose, there’s a decent chance they run into either the Roosters or Penrith, who are likely to be lurking in 7th and 8th spot.

It’s a major chance to step forward, but also a huge opportunity to choke. All the pressure is on the Broncos.

Tip: Storm

Bulldogs v Cronulla

Waiting in the wings for either a Broncos or Warriors slip will be the Sharks.

They’ve snuck up on the top four by beating a load of bad teams – they haven’t faced another finals-bound opponent in six weeks – but might fall into it if everyone else continues to stumble.

That would require them to turn over a Bulldogs side that may or may not be interested. Canterbury haven’t been in great form, but haven’t had to be as they’ve been all-but secure in third place for a long time.

Though Jacob Kiraz is missing, this is still a strong line-up with no hint of resting players. Cameron Ciraldo knows that you don’t play yourself into form on the sidelines.

The Sharks are noted flat-track bullies and lost badly to the Dogs on their own patch earlier in the year.

The top four really matters to them, as they will certainly lose to either the Panthers or Roosters in a knockout tie – Cronulla have won 3 of their last 12 v Easts and a shocking one of their last ten v Penrith.

That probably precludes any sort of Premiership pretensions anyway, but it would mean a lot to at least go out in straight sets rather than at the first week. That could be possible by beating the Doggies this weekend.

Tip: Bulldogs

Everyone else

Those Panthers can only go down, not up, so don’t have much motivation to beat the Dragons. Then again, it’s the Dragons so they’ll win whatever happens.

As far as their quest for a fivepeat goes, this is a tune-up fight against a dreadful opponent, and the most consequential stuff is happening elsewhere.

They’d probably prefer to finish eighth and play Cronulla – see their record above – and will know by the time they kick off whether a defeat sends them to Brisbane, Auckland or the Shire.

Nobody is suggesting anything, but a team that rests half its squad to make a point one week might well consider that same point just eight days later.

To round out the weekend we get the finals dance of Des Hasler on Saturday teatime, as the greatest hair in the NRL almost certainly bows out for the final time.

His Titans are due their occasional performance to send him out in style, and this is against the Tigers, so they might actually have a chance in what is sure to be a defence-optional encounter.

It’ll be great to see his Tony Soprano facial expressions with the media one last time – in fact, if they should just skip the game entirely and proceed directly to the presser.

Adam O’Brien is also on the outer, and will helm what is surely his last game at NRL level as Newcastle travel to Parramatta.

AOB hasn’t really achieved anything in five years at the helm of the Knights, but seems like a nice enough chap. He’ll get a Super League gig or a deluxe assistant job, so don’t worry too hard for him.

The Eels have been quite fun of late and will probably win, mostly because Newcastle are dreadful.

Tip: Penrith, Titans, Parra