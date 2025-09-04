Salford Red Devils may not have won on Thursday evening but they were once again incredibly spirited and courageous in falling just short to Catalans Dragons.

After last week’s win over Warrington Wolves, the Red Devils led against Joel Tomkins’ Dragons at one stage before ultimately succumbing to the 12-man French outfit. Their cause was undoubtedly not helped by a lengthy stoppage following a horror injury suffered by prop Emmanuel Waine after a sickening clash that saw Franck Maria sent off.

But in turbulent and difficult times, several Salford players have stood up to such an extent that they’re playing their way into the attention of other clubs for 2026, with the Red Devils facing an uncertain future..

Joe Mellor

With almost all of Salford’s leaders having left the club, Mellor has really stood up as one of the few left standing. Whether it’s at half-back or at hooker, Mellor has not only excelled on the pitch with his ability, but in a leadership role too.

He turns 35 at the end of this season – but with the way he’s played in recent weeks in such difficult circumstances, he’s going to get a deal somewhere.

Loghan Lewis

There’s nothing to suggest Lewis couldn’t stay at Salford if they survive the off-season, whether they’re in Super League or the Championship. He is the kind of player they could really build around, with the prop clearly becoming a firm favourite and taking the Red Devils to his heart.

At only 22, he’s got an immense future ahead of him. And he’s also the kind of player some Championship clubs in particular are already looking at, Love Rugby League has been told.

Rowan Milnes

It’s difficult, if not impossible, to be too critical of their performances. But Salford have needed a bit of direction at half-back and Milnes has helped steady the ship somewhat. He was singled out by Paul Rowley for praise after Thursday’s game against Catalans, too.

He is categorically playing for a deal in 2026, with his future at Castleford over and his time with Salford uncertain, obviously. It remains to be seen whether he can land a Super League contract, but he has done okay enough in the last couple of weeks.

Neil Tchamambe

It’s two tries in three Super League games for the winger – who is still incredibly raw, that much is obvious from a couple off errors he’s made in his recent performances.

But these sorts of efforts have to be put into context; Tchamambe isn’t ready for Super League level yet but is showing up well in moments and he looks to have some potential: including some sizeable presence on the edges too.

Justin Sangare

Like Mellor, French international Sangare has really stood out in the last fortnight in particular given the departure of some huge forwards – in terms of both presence and experience.

Who knows whether Salford will be in a position to retain Sangare next year; if they manage to sort their issues out, you’d think they would like to. It didn’t quite work out for him at Leeds but he’s still only 27 and as a middle, has his best years still ahead of him.