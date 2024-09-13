Hull KR boss provides Kelepi Tanginoa injury update after Leigh Leopards win

Hull KR boss Willie Peters provided a full injury update following their 24-0 win at Leigh Leopards, with Kelepi Tanginoa’s absence explained.

The Robins bounced back from last week’s defeat at Wigan Warriors with an assured defensive performance to ensure the race for the League Leaders’ Shield would go down to the final week of the regular campaign.

But they had to do so without Tanginoa, with the back-rower missing a game for the first time this year having been an ever-present for the Robins across the opening 25 rounds of the season.

Post-match, Peters explained that Tanginoa’s absence was due to a hamstring problem, which could yet rule him out of next Friday night’s clash with Leeds Rhinos at Craven Park.

The KR chief detailed: “He’s got a slight issue with his hamstring, so we’ll just see how that goes during the week.

“Whether he’s okay for next week, we’re not too sure. It (the hamstring issue) wasn’t too major after the (Wigan) game, but it got sorer as the week went on and we sent him for a scan.

“There’s something minor there.”

Elsewhere, KR picked up two fresh injury concerns during their win at Leigh, with Niall Evalds failing a HIA having been forced off early on and Oliver Gildart also withdrawn late on clutching at his midriff.

Evalds will definitely miss the game against Leeds, but the early signs for his recovery are promising, as Peters said: “He’s saying he’s okay, but I need to have a better conversation with him.

“I spoke to him at half-time and he said he remembers everything, but I don’t know whether he does or not. He does seem okay.”

On Gildart however, Peters wasn’t able to provide that much of an update, saying: “I’m not sure, he had to come off.

“We brought him off because he looked uncomfortable out there, so we’ll just need to see how he pulls up.”

And on a potential injury scare over try-scorer Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue, the KR chief said: “I was a bit worried about Sauaso.

“We thought he might have done something to his pec, but thankfully he didn’t. When Jesse goes down, you know there’s something wrong, but he’s fine.”