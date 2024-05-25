Hull FC’s second-worst losing run in the club’s entire history continued after they fell to another defeat on Friday, this time to Castleford Tigers.

The Black and Whites were beaten 30-22 at the Jungle by the Tigers, with that their tenth consecutive defeat in all competitions – and only once before in their entire history have they ever lost more nine or more games in succession.

The only other time they have lost more than that was just over five years ago, when the Black and Whites went on a run of 13 straight defeats from July 2018 to February 2019, straddling two separate seasons.

This is only the fourth time this century that Hull have lost seven or more games in a row in all competitions, but three of those have come in the last two seasons.

They have won just one of their first 12 games in 2024 – and that came against London Broncos in dramatic fashion in the third game of the season at the MKM Stadium.

A late Morgan Smith try helped the Black and Whites win 28-24, but the Broncos exacted revenge earlier this month when the two sides met in the capital.

The Airlie Birds’ losing run ticked over to ten on Friday with a 30-22 loss at the Tigers in West Yorkshire. Despite a late rally, FC were well beaten, leaving Simon Grix’s side still searching for a much-needed second victory of the campaign.

With this run now in double figures, this is where it ranks in Hull’s worst ever losing runs – with the Black and Whites chalking up more unwanted history on Friday night…

Hull FC: Longest Losing Runs

13 games – July 2018 to February 2019

10 GAMES – MARCH 2024 TO PRESENT

8 games – January 1995 to March 1995

8 games – February 1999 to April 1999

8 games – May 1999 to June 1999

8 games – August 2023 to February 2024

With thanks to Rugby League Project.

NOW READ: Rowan Milnes brilliance, Hull’s indiscipline costly – 7 conclusions from Castleford Tigers’ Round 12 win against Airlie Birds